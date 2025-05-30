LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES COMMISSIONING OF POUCE COUPE FACILITY AND CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FACILITY INTEREST SALE

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Logan Energy Corp. (TSXV: LGN) ("Logan") is pleased to announce completion of construction and commissioning of its 40 mmcf/d Pouce Coupe 04-19 gas plant, compressor station and oil battery (the "Pouce Coupe Facility") as well as associated gas gathering and sales pipelines in the area. In connection with commissioning, the Company today closed the previously announced sale of a 35% non-operated working interest in the Pouce Coupe Facility to Topaz Energy Corp. for cash proceeds of $26.0 million (the "Facility Interest Sale"). Proceeds have been used to reduce bank indebtedness. For further details on the Facility Interest Sale, refer to Logan's press release dated February 3, 2025.

Commissioning of the Pouce Coupe infrastructure is an important milestone for the Company, positioning Logan for a material step-change in growth of its Pouce Coupe property from current production of approximately 3,500 BOE/d1 to a forecast average of over 8,000 BOE/d in the second half of 2025, with 9 (9.0 net) wells to be placed onstream this summer.

ABOUT LOGAN ENERGY CORP.

Logan is a growth-oriented exploration, development and production company formed through the spin-out of the early stage Montney assets of Spartan Delta Corp. Logan was founded with a strong initial capitalization and three high quality and opportunity rich Montney assets located in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas of northwest Alberta and the Flatrock area of northeastern British Columbia and has recently established a position within the greater Kaybob Duvernay oil play with assets in the North Simonette, Ante Creek and Two Creeks areas. The management team brings proven leadership and a track record of generating excess returns in various business cycles.

________________________________ 1 Average production for the three months ended March 31, 2025

For additional information, please contact: Richard F. McHardy, Chief Executive Officer; Brendan Paton, President and Chief Operating Officer