Loft Dynamics VR Flight Simulator Acquired By Blackcomb Helicopters To Enhance Its Operations

Loft Dynamics Expands to Canada

Leading Helicopter Company in Pacific Northwest Taps Loft Dynamics' H125 Simulator to Advance Safety, Sustainability, and Growth Initiatives

ZURICH and VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Loft Dynamics AG (formerly VRM Switzerland), a market-leading company specializing in VR (virtual reality) training devices for helicopter pilots, today announced its expansion to Canada and a first-of-its-kind partnership with Blackcomb Helicopters LP. As the leading helicopter tour and utility company in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, Blackcomb Helicopters will leverage Loft Dynamics' simulator to increase its flight training capabilities while also removing the inherent safety risks and the carbon emissions of in-flight training. Both companies will work closely with Transport Canada to demonstrate the technology's national safety and training value.

Blackcomb Helicopters will operate Loft Dynamics' VR Airbus H125 training device at its Boundary Bay Airport location in Metro Vancouver. The simulator, developed in collaboration with Airbus Helicopters, is an exact replica of the Airbus H125 helicopter—the most widely used aircraft by both Airbus Helicopters and Blackcomb Helicopters. Equipped with a 3D high-resolution panoramic view, dynamic six-degrees-of-motion platform, and full-replica cockpit featuring a unique pose tracking system, the simulator offers realistic and intuitive operation. It is the world's first and only qualified VR flight simulation training device (FSTD), enabling pilots to complete proficiency checks, periodic H125 flight training, and operational check rides.

"Our pilots regularly navigate challenging coastal and mountainous conditions, but adequately training for these scenarios is inherently dangerous," said Chris Haslock, Blackcomb's Director of Operations. "With Loft Dynamics' simulators, we're able to customize weather conditions, visual cues, and landscapes based on what is typically encountered, so it's the exact in-flight experience without compromising safety and with zero carbon emissions. It's a complete game-changer."

"We're thrilled to partner with a respected helicopter operator like Blackcomb," said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. "Our technology has significantly improved pilot safety and skills in complex conditions and scenarios, whether it's search and rescue missions in the Swiss Alps or heli tours in the Colorado Rockies. We look forward to bringing these benefits to Blackcomb and working together to showcase a more sustainable, safe, and scalable future for aviation––in Canada and beyond."

About Blackcomb Helicopters

Founded in Whistler, British Columbia, and operating for over 30 years, Blackcomb Helicopters is the leading helicopter touring and heli-services company in Western Canada. 100% carbon neutral, Blackcomb provides heli-tourism, utility, and civil services and operates from bases at Boundary Bay Airport (Delta, BC), Whistler, Pemberton, Squamish, Sechelt, Lillooet, Terrace, and Calgary, AB (Springbank Airport). Blackcomb is a member of the McLean Group of Companies, a diversified portfolio of privately held businesses.

www.blackcombhelicopters.com

About Loft Dynamics

Loft Dynamics AG (formerly VRM Switzerland) was founded in 2016 to revolutionize global aviation with cutting-edge VR flight training simulators. Equipped with a 3D high-resolution panoramic view, dynamic six-degrees-of-motion platform, and full-scale replica cockpit with a unique pose tracking system, our simulators provide an immersive, realistic, customizable, and risk-free training experience. By offering a training solution 10 times smaller and 20 times less expensive than traditional simulators, we enhance training accessibility and scalability, empowering highly skilled pilots to meet global demand. As the world's first and only qualified VR flight simulation training device (FSTD), achieving FTD Level 3 qualification from EASA, we serve leading manufacturers, airlines, operators, schools, and organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, our team comprises passionate engineers, developers, and aviation experts. Visit www.loftdynamics.com .

