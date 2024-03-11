Locus Robotics and GEODIS Bring Next-Generation Warehouse AMR Automation to Mexico

New site is first GEODIS location in Latin America with this technology and features the Locus solution operating across three-level mezzanine

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a new implementation with GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, to bring high performance, next-generation robotics automation to Mexico to fulfill ecommerce and retail orders for a major global apparel brand.

The new site, GEODIS' first in Latin America to feature Locus Robotics technology, is located in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico and features a fleet of Locus's award-winning Origin bots operating across all levels of a three-level mezzanine structure, efficiently controlled by the innovative LocusOne warehouse execution platform. LocusOne enables efficient pick-and-pass, multi-level functionality while delivering real-time operational visibility and management insights to ensure high productivity and a fast ROI.

Locus Robotics today announced a new implementation with GEODIS. Post this

"We are thrilled to work with GEODIS to bring the power of Locus's warehouse automation to Mexico," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This deployment represents a significant expansion of our footprint into Latin America and enables us to support GEODIS in setting the new benchmark for ecommerce fulfillment efficiency in the region."

"Locus allows us to unlock significant productivity improvements while also creating an engaging work environment for our teammates," said Kevin Stock, Executive Vice President of Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "We are excited to deploy the Locus solution at this flagship site in Mexico where we will provide transformative workflow automation and management insight for a globally admired brand."

In August 2022, GEODIS announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS' worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. The announcement represented one of the industry's largest AMR deals to date.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group. www.geodis.com

For information or enquiries about Locus Robotics:

Kary Zate

Sr. Director Marketing Communications

[email protected]

+1-774-249-4477

SOURCE Locus Robotics