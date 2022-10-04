TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - LocoMobi World Announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Signifi Solutions Inc. Signifi is the leading Smart Solutions provider using modular hardware built on its VISION platform to deliver custom retail solutions that deliver new sources of revenue, brand visibility, customer engagement, and operating cost reductions.

This strategic partnership is exciting news for real estate owners, property managers, and developers, globally, who will be able to explore new seamless revenue opportunities by driving more traffic to their tenants.

LocoMobi World and Signifi partner towards becoming World Leaders in Smart City - Featured Image (CNW Group/LocoMobi World INC)

Signifi provides private branded kiosks to the top 400 fortune companies and other channels. These automated vending machines will allow LocoMobi World to "drive" traffic to these kiosks through the transportation network. The whole end solution conveniently connects the infrastructure from the time you leave your home.

With this partnership, consumers will enjoy unmatched convenience by using kiosks in the network to pay for parking, transit, and other transportation applications while purchasing other products at the machine. Further, imagine receiving free parking, or exciting offers by using kiosks within the network.

LocoMobi World provides a full line of industry-leading payment kiosks, smart barrier gates, solar-powered parking meters, and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

"To be able to elevate our Worldstream Portal to truly use it as intended is a dream come true," says co-founder and CEO Grant Furlane, "We have managed to revolutionize the use of computer vision, and with Signifi, we deliver the only integrated fully managed solution. We control our destination and hence can react quickly to the needs of our customers."

Using LocoMobi World's "Movebe" merchant dashboard, businesses can interact, and control offers to their customers with real-time incentives when they move around the city.

The natural fit of connecting them throughout their journey with Signifi solutions is the final piece of the puzzle.

The idea to leverage innovation through technology resonates with the founder and CEO of Signifi Solutions, Shamira Jaffer, "the vision is to connect the world through LocoMobi World's technology and our automated retail solutions," making life a little easier for everyone. "A big vision coupled with a strong partnership leads to results. We will connect the world with our integrated solutions."

Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through our network.

