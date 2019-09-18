LOCNEST's "Free Rent" Contest Winner Can Finally Spend Time With Family

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Oshawa's Matthew Mleczko works 60 hours a week, but he struggles just to make his rent. So as the winner of LOCNEST 's "Win Free Rent for a Year Contest", Mleczko is thrilled he can work a little less and spend more time with his family; he'll also use some of the money to cover his daughter's costs to play sports.

LOCNEST launched the contest to highlight its Lease Guarantees which help people secure the apartments they want so they can live their best lives. LOCNEST Lease Guarantees give a competitive edge to its clients because landlords love them; they take administrative burdens off of their plates and give them a second pair of eyes during the vetting process. They're especially helpful to tenants with no extended credit history, and they also help landlords fill their buildings with people they want for the long term.

"I would like to say thank you to LOCNEST for holding this contest and giving someone an opportunity to live rent free for 1 whole year," exclaimed Matthew Mleczko, the contest winner. "If I could hug every one of you, I would!"

Mleczko heard about LOCNEST through his landlord never dreaming he would win the prize, which is valued at $18,000.

"LOCNEST is all about helping people get into the rental homes they need so they can live their best lives," said Roger Giger, LOCNEST's Managing Director. We're happy to help Matthew spend more time with his family; there is nothing more important than that.

About Locnest (locnest.com)

LOCNEST helps people get the apartments they want by providing lease guarantee services to Canadian landlords and tenants. This can replace the burdensome traditional security deposit in jurisdictions where they are permitted, and the company acts as a guarantor or co-signer in Ontario and Quebec, where they are not permitted. Locnest is the best legal solution, providing landlords with peace of mind, insulating them from many of the risks of renting, offering higher financial coverage and reducing the administrative burden. Locnest gives tenants with the opportunity to secure the dwelling they really want without tying up their savings. Built on a successful 25-year-old Swiss model, the Lease Guarantee model holds almost 30 percent of market share in Switzerland with different companies exploiting it.

