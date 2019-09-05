Locked-Out Sudbury Workers Travel to Kitchener to Protest CarePartners' Greed

United Steelworkers (USW)

Sep 05, 2019

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Sudbury home-care workers, locked out of their jobs since May, will be in Kitchener today to protest the profit-driven attacks of their employer, Kitchener-based CarePartners.

The Sudbury workers, predominantly low-paid women, were locked out of their jobs after they refused to accept concession demands from CarePartners and its CEO Linda Knight.

WHO:

Sudbury home-care workers, locked out of their jobs by CarePartners.


WHAT:

Demonstration outside CarePartners corporate office.


WHEN:

Thursday, September 5, 2019, 1:30 p.m.


WHERE:

CarePartners corporate office, 139 Washburn Drive, Kitchener


PHOTO OP:

Demonstrators will be accompanied by a giant, inflatable rat to protest the profit-driven exploitation of low-wage workers.

The workers are seeking to negotiate a collective agreement with modest improvements to their low wages and working conditions, including issues such as workplace stress, sick leave and a shocking turnover rate.

"CarePartners is publicly funded but it is a private company driven by profit," said Mike Scott, a staff representative with the United Steelworkers (USW), which represents the locked-out Sudbury employees.

"CarePartners wants to take as much profit as it can from our public health-care system by putting the squeeze on low-wage workers, predominantly women. That's what this mean-spirited lockout is all about."

United Steelworkers (USW)

Mike Scott, USW Staff Representative, 705-507-0976, mjscott@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, bgallagher@usw.ca

United Steelworkers (USW)

