Locked-Out Sudbury Workers Travel to Kitchener to Protest CarePartners' Greed
Sep 05, 2019, 10:41 ET
KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Sudbury home-care workers, locked out of their jobs since May, will be in Kitchener today to protest the profit-driven attacks of their employer, Kitchener-based CarePartners.
The Sudbury workers, predominantly low-paid women, were locked out of their jobs after they refused to accept concession demands from CarePartners and its CEO Linda Knight.
WHO:
Sudbury home-care workers, locked out of their jobs by CarePartners.
WHAT:
Demonstration outside CarePartners corporate office.
WHEN:
Thursday, September 5, 2019, 1:30 p.m.
WHERE:
CarePartners corporate office, 139 Washburn Drive, Kitchener
* PHOTO OP:
Demonstrators will be accompanied by a giant, inflatable rat to protest the profit-driven exploitation of low-wage workers.
The workers are seeking to negotiate a collective agreement with modest improvements to their low wages and working conditions, including issues such as workplace stress, sick leave and a shocking turnover rate.
"CarePartners is publicly funded but it is a private company driven by profit," said Mike Scott, a staff representative with the United Steelworkers (USW), which represents the locked-out Sudbury employees.
"CarePartners wants to take as much profit as it can from our public health-care system by putting the squeeze on low-wage workers, predominantly women. That's what this mean-spirited lockout is all about."
SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)
For further information: Mike Scott, USW Staff Representative, 705-507-0976, mjscott@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, bgallagher@usw.ca
