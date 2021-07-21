DRUMHELLER, AB, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 20, 2021, at about 10 p.m., a number of inmates were involved in an altercation in the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution. Five inmates were injured during the incident and were evaluated by staff members. Four were transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The Drumheller detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The Warden has ordered a lockdown and an exceptional search of the medium security unit. Normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drumheller Institution, 403-820-6056