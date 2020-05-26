Location, Location, Location! Season 3 of WHERE TO I DO? Premieres June 9 on CTV Life Channel

− Hosted by Tommy Smythe, the 30-minute series travels overseas for the first time to Ireland –

− While weddings around the world are on hold, the series hopes to inspire couples to explore unexpected venue options –



TORONTO, May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Time to say "I Do" to the perfect wedding venue with the return of WHERE TO I DO?, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, premiering June 9 on CTV Life Channel. Co-produced by Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group, the 30-minute series, follows Canadian property and design expert Tommy Smythe as he helps couples navigate the often difficult search for the wedding venue of their dreams. Nominated for two trophies during this week's Canadian Screen Awards, the series has reached over 5.5 million Canadians across all airings since its series debut in 2018.

Following new episodes of WHERE TO I DO?, the hit wedding series I DO, REDO with Jessica Mulroney joins the lineup at 9:30 p.m., making Tuesdays on CTV Life Channel the ultimate destination for wedding themed TV this spring.

Taped before the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight-episode third season of WHERE TO I DO? heads to Ireland as its first international destination outside of North America, before also visiting California, Montréal, New Orleans, and Toronto. While couples continue to have their weddings delayed as the world waits to return to normal, the series hopes to encourage couples to think outside the box when it comes to location and venue.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the series, which is seen in international markets including Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Latin America, Norway, Poland, and others, is currently streaming on Crave.

"I am so grateful to have worked with such special couples over the past three seasons to make their wedding dreams a reality," said Tommy Smythe, host and design expert. "Location is the most important piece of any wedding, and I can't wait for you to see the unique spaces we have sourced this season from around the world."

To view the full release, click here

SOURCE CTV Life Channel

For further information: Cole Ferguson, Bell Media Studios, 416.384.2018 or [email protected], Amanda Rinaldo, Bell Media Studios, 416.384.5325 or [email protected]