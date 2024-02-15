Localcoin Introduces New Feature: Sell Bitcoin Easily with INTERAC e-Transfer®

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Localcoin, a Toronto-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today the launch of its INTERAC e-Transfer® sell feature, enabling customers to sell their bitcoins for e-Transfer directly to their bank accounts within minutes. This exciting development expands Localcoin's product line that enables crypto-enthusiasts to easily liquidate their crypto for CAD.

Localcoin's commitment to providing users with accessible, convenient, and secure options for managing their digital assets is further exemplified through this new feature.

With Localcoin's innovative INTERAC e-Transfer feature, it's easier than ever to turn your Bitcoins into CAD. Post this Sell bitcoins online for INTERAC e-Transfer (CNW Group/Localcoin)

Users can quickly and easily sell cryptocurrencies online and receive funds directly in their Canadian bank accounts via INTERAC e-Transfer within minutes. No account creation or personal details, outside of a phone number or email, are required to use this feature.

The inclusion of the INTERAC e-Transfer sell feature is a significant milestone for Localcoin, reflecting the company's dedication to streamlining cryptocurrency accessibility for its customers. With this feature, customers can seamlessly liquidate Bitcoins for up to CAD $4,975 per day, with the funds directly sent to their bank accounts.

Key Benefits of Localcoin INTERAC e-Transfer feature:

Convenience: By integrating with INTERAC e-Transfer, users can sell their cryptocurrencies for cash without driving to an ATM.

User-Friendly Experience: Localcoin's user-friendly interface makes INTERAC e-Transfer transactions straightforward and accessible.

Secure and Reliable: Localcoin's commitment to security remains unwavering. INTERAC e-Transfer transactions are conducted with the same level of robust security that users have come to expect from the platform.

Sell your bitcoin for INTERAC e-Transfer with Localcoin, Today!

How to Use Localcoin INTERAC e-Transfer Sell:

Sell your Bitcoin (BTC) online and get an INTERAC e-Transfer straight to your bank account.

Verify your phone number with one-time password (OTP. Enter e-Transfer details Scan your wallet and specify the amount of Bitcoin you wish to sell. Receive your funds in Canadian Dollars

"We are extremely excited to launch the INTERAC e-Transfer functionality at Localcoin. It's all about making crypto transactions simpler and more approachable." Said Jay Pandher, President of Localcoin. "Imagine selling your Bitcoin and getting funds directly into your bank account, all within a few taps. This step is a huge leap in our mission to make the world of digital currencies accessible to Canadians."

Experience the ease of Localcoin's new INTERAC e-Transfer feature today and discover how you can effortlessly sell Bitcoin from home for Canadian Dollars.

About Localcoin:

Founded in 2017, Localcoin has cemented its position as one of the leading Bitcoin ATM operators in the world. With 1,000+ Bitcoin ATMs across Canada and Australia, Localcoin's mission is to provide every individual, whether a novice or an expert, with easy access to the crypto world.

*The INTERAC logo and INTERAC e-Transfer are registered trademarks of Interac Corp. Used under license.

