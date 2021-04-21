Local Wellness Influencer is Taking Your Mental Health Personal, Launching Free On-Demand Meditation Platform "Fatale Mind" for Frontline Health Workers

Today, Samantha announces the launch of her "On Demand" platform, FATALE MIND

The Fit Fatale announces that her meditations will now be offered "on demand" so that both her wellness community and those looking for a new wellness resource will have 24/7 access whenever they are in need of "Mental Wellness Moment". FATALE MIND will also donate a percentage of proceeds to local mental health non-profits and is free for all frontline health workers.

The platform will offer guided meditations on daily breath work, stress management and self-love, as well as 60 seconds videos to immediately shift our mindset, expert resources such as interviews with health professionals, anti-inflammatory recipes, and life at home guides. Samantha's community raves about the realistic method to her meditations and a positive shift in their emotional state following these sessions.

"The pandemic has amplified our country's mental health epidemic. I wanted to provide a moment of relief for our communities, and especially our frontline health workers. My goal is for anyone joining my meditations to manage daily stresses, learn to better cope with the uncertainties of 2021 and ultimately build their internal tool kit. Each person is their own best resource; I am just trying to help strengthen that." Samantha E Cutler of The Fit Fatale, Shared

About: Fatale Mind

Fatale Mind is an on-demand platform which is part of The Fit Fatale website. It offers daily meditations on-demand, live meditations, and meditation workshops.

About: The Fit Fatale

Samantha E Cutler, coach, wellness blogger, and tech founder, shares her mindful practices, feel good tips, recipes and local travel on TheFitFatale.com.

