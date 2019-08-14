Local Surrey Entrepreneurs Expand Upon Success with Major Fort St. John Development

VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - South Surrey-based entrepreneurs Monty Sikka and Mark Catroppa are Founders of Monark Group, a diverse global network of companies. Mr. Sikka and Mr. Catroppa have recently been named as finalists for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Pacific, in the 'Industry Disruptors' category. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, and is organized by Ernst & Young (EY), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. Among the many new and promising business development ventures undertaken by Monark is their investment in The Station at Fort St. John, a mixed-use residential / commercial development project in Northern B.C.

Since its inception in 2001, Monark Group has branched into various industries and has seen rapid success in doing so, which is a testament to the intelligence, determination, and vision seen in the brain trust of the company. It is important to specify that, because these characteristics are not only seen in Mr. Sikka and Mr. Catroppa, but also in the members of the management team at Monark that they rely on to ensure the right strategic decisions are made at all times. With that said, however, it is fair to say that the combination of business acumen and leadership displayed by these two men is front and centre with the ongoing success of the company.

Regarding their EY Entrepreneur of the Year nomination, there is no better example for Monark and their industry disruptiveness than Kater, which has been successful in entering the ride-hailing market in B.C. where industry giants like Uber and Lyft have been unsuccessful so far.

There is great enthusiasm among Monark Group's latest real estate development project, The Station at Fort St. John. This 2-phase development project will be a 207-acre mixed-use development that will take single family, duplex, and row homes along with condominiums and apartments and smartly integrate them with commercial and retail spaces. The Station has been designed with the overarching vision of being an intelligent, livable community within Fort St. John.

The development will be the city's only fully master-planned community at this time and is set to arrive at the most ideal time in the city's history. Large-scale developments in the province's Hydroelectric System (Site C Dam) and LNG Kitimat (natural gas mining and export) are energizing the region's economy and bringing thousands of new residents to the region. Fort St. John features a diverse economy that is currently contributing around 9% to BC's GDP, and obviously that number is set to climb with what's currently underway in the region.

The sum of all of this makes it so that Monark's investment in The Station at Fort St. John is sure to be another profitable one for the company.

