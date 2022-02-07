Les Cultures Vigi introduces outdoor-grown products to provincial brand collective DLYS by ROSE LifeScience

HUNTINGDON, QC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributer, and marketer, today announced a partnership with micro-producer Les Cultures Vigi Inc. of Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois, QC. The agreement introduces outdoor-grown products to the Québec-exclusive brand DLYS, bolstering locally made cannabis options for Quebecers.

DLYS is a provincial brand collective of craft cannabis makers curated by ROSE. Les Cultures Vigi is officially joining the collective this week, making a total of six — all with local products available throughout Québec under the DLYS moniker.

"It's clear that consumers are looking to get behind craft products from their home province," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "Not only is Les Cultures Vigi local, but behind the work is a traditional, outdoor approach which truly values the land and farming traditions of Québec. That's exactly what DLYS stands for, and it's why this partnership is a perfect fit."

Les Cultures Vigi is individually owned and operated by long-time farmer Vincent Girard out of the Richelieu Valley in the Haut-Richelieu region. The area is renowned for its favourable microclimate, which Girard says is ideal for growing cannabis naturally and reduces the need for fertilizer or pest management.

"I'm a Québec farmer, so I know the land and I know how to grow healthy crops. DLYS recognizes this, and I'm very proud of that," said Girard. "More importantly, I'm excited to share the results of my labour with fellow Quebecers. We deserve high-quality craft products that come from local soil. That's why I'm thrilled to include my outdoor-grown flowers in the DLYS collective."

DLYS Sebrevois launches with its inaugural strain 'Skunk Shocker', a cross between 'Lemon Skunk' + '3 in the Pink' which offers a citrus aromas and pepper, woody and slight citrus taste. It is currently available at the SQDC.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offer on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About DLYS

The DLYS cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc. is a brand initiative which increases locally crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers. ROSE's mission for DLYS is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

About Les Cultures Vigi

Located near Sainte-Anne-de-Sabrevois in the farmland of Québec's Richelieu Valley, Les Cultures Vigi is individually owned and operated by Vincent Girard. The micro-producer and long-time farmer specializes in outdoor-grown craft cannabis, which harnesses the terroir of the specific region in a natural way.

