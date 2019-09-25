Local Seniors' Community Resident Celebrates 109th Birthday

Family and friends shared a celebratory meal and cake with Mr. Lee - and sang Happy Birthday in both Korean and English.

"We were honoured to have the opportunity to share in such a special milestone with Mr. Lee," said Dr. Chung. "We would all be lucky to live a life as full as his has been."

Amenida Seniors' Community, a division of Primacorp Ventures, has provided supportive living for seniors for more than 20 years. Located in the Newton area of Surrey, the centre provides a range of options for its residents including independent living, assisted living, and respite services. In addition to recreational activities like gardening, billiards, exercise classes, and more, Amenida also offers Korean residents with the option of choosing from a Korean menu for their meals.

Catch a glimpse of Mr. Lee's birthday festivities from the coverage from CTV News: https://bc.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=1785904

