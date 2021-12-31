12-month return of 13.6% for shareholders of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Highlights as at November 30, 2021:

12-month return of 13.6%

6-month return of 4.8%

Share value at $55.77 (up $2.56 over June 30, 2021 , and $6.66 over December 31, 2020 )

(up over , and over ) 6-month comprehensive income (profit) of $848 million

Net assets grow to $18.3 billion

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the first six months of its 2021-2022 financial year, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ posted comprehensive income (profit) of $848 million for the benefit of its 734,580 savers. Share value is now $55.77, representing a shareholder return of 4.8% for the 6-month period ended November 30, 2021, and a 12-month return of 13.6%. Net assets grew to $18.3 billion.

The Fonds' compound annual shareholder return (excluding tax credits) is 13.6% for 1 year, 10.3% for 3 years, 9.1% for 5 years and 7.9% for 10 years.

"Our results reflect our efforts to help people enjoy a better retirement and to help companies achieve sustainable growth. From the forests of Gaspésie to the mines of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, to agri-food, aerospace, life sciences and new technologies, we are inspired by the boldness and the perseverance of entrepreneurs," said Janie C. Béïque, president and CEO of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

Record investments for a first semester: $665 million

In the first half of its financial year, the Fonds committed to $665 million of investments, the most ever for a first semester. The Fonds supported businesses in all types of industries, and in all regions of Québec.

In the agri-food sector, a $10 million investment by the Fonds will allow Cook it to modernize its Saint-Laurent factory thanks to operational technologies and automation equipment. The company also completed the acquisition of Locaal with the Fonds' funding.

As for the aerospace sector, long-time Fonds partner Abipa Canada joined forces with French company Groupe ARM to form ABIPA International, a major player in precision machining. With EDC, the Fonds invested $15 million to support the transaction and the sector's consolidation.

The Fonds network also continued to support Québec's forest industry. The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Gaspésie--Îles-de-la-Madeleine invested $4 million for the modernization of Scierie Saint-Elzéar's sawmill. The Fonds and the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Laurentides also became minority shareholders of Groupe Crête, a family-owned company founded in 1948.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 734,580 shareholders into development and risk capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $18.3 billion in net assets as at November 30, 2021, the Fonds has supported more than 3,400 partner companies and over 247,000 jobs.

Please read the prospectus before buying shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained online at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the offices of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ are not guaranteed; their value changes and past performance may not be repeated.

Fonds de solidarité FTQ shareholders receive 15% in tax credits from the Québec government and 15% from the federal government. These are capped at $1,500 per financial year, which represents a $5,000 purchase of shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. RRSP deductions could be added to the credits.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Telework phone number: 514 703-5587, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fondsftq.com/

