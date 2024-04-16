Local Plumber Shares Pipe Prevention Advice To Help Keep Plumbing Troubles Away

Expert Tips on Eco-Friendly Pipe Preservation for Earth Day & Beyond

HAMILTON, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Birnie Plumbing & Drains commits to environmental stewardship by sharing expert plumbing insights and eco-friendly tips on how to preserve your drains and help prevent future blockages with simple sustainable steps that will save you money in the long run, and help save the planet too!

Eco-Friendly Advice from Local Plumbing Expert, Rob Birnie of Birnie Plumbing & Drains:

Energy-saving plumbing practices are a great way to reduce your demand on natural resources, and also reduce your utility bills too. Rob Birnie , President of Birnie Plumbing & Drains, "About 50% of the homes we are going into have moved from tank to tankless and more have moved to low flow dual flush type toilets, and people are slowly beginning to request more pipe insulation."

Water conservation techniques not only preserve natural resources but also benefit your pipes and water-using fixtures. Using less water saves energy and reduces demand on our natural resources. Additionally, it helps extend the lifespan of pipes and fixtures such as dishwashers, washing machines, toilets, and faucets by minimizing wear and tear. This reduction in water usage offers an added bonus for homeowners.

Pipe prevention with products that are biodegradable and do not harm the earth, or your drains! While most plumbing products are pumped full of harsh chemicals, there is a solution that is effective and eco-friendly! "A tablespoon of Bio a day keeps the plumber away", Birnie adds while sharing about their best-kept secret, Bio Clean. "A sustainable product that eliminates waste buildup in your plumbing and septic systems. The enzyme concentration is the most powerful on the market today". Bio Clean is just that, clean! Without the use of harsh chemicals, it attacks only organic waste and helps prevent clogs. Bio clean is available for purchase from Birnie Plumbing and Drains; from one of their technicians on-site or at their location at 390 Lake Avenue North Unit 1, Hamilton .

With over 100 years in business, Birnie Plumbing and Drains is the best in class for plumbing and drain cleaning services in Hamilton and surrounding areas. Family- owned since 1920, they've built their business on high-quality workmanship, fast and convenient service, and prioritizing care for their customers. Their licensed and insured plumbers are equipped to handle all your plumbing needs, from unblocking your toilet or sink, to fixing leaks and backed-up basements, to mainline sewer repairs, and more. From the convenience of free quotes and online booking to upfront pricing, written warranties, and 24/7 rapid response, Birnie Plumbing & Drains is a reliable service backed by generations of experience!

If you need of a plumbing estimate, service, or have a plumbing emergency, give Birnie Plumbing & Drains a call at (905) 578-4659 or book online at www.birnieplumbinganddrains.ca

