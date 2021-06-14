Local Industry Leaders Polysleep & Relax Melodies Announce Partnership to Bring Canadians Better Sleep

A recent study by the Université de Laval found that the pandemic has increased sleep disturbance rates, including a 37% rise in clinical insomnia this past year. Alternative tools like meditation , hypnosis , and yoga nidra are backed by research as effective means for better rest. Additionally, medium-firm hybrid foam mattresses have been shown to improve sleep. Both Relax Melodies and Polysleep leverage technology and innovation to advance and optimize quality rest in a changing world.

Relax Melodies was recently named the Best App for Sleep and was among the top five most used wellness apps during the pandemic, with over 55 million downloads by the end of 2020. Last year, Polysleep was ranked one of Canada's Fastest-Growing Retail Companies and it is the only Canadian mattress company offering features such as antimicrobial foam, a unique support frame and Nanobionic® recovery technology.

"Partnering with Relax Melodies represents a significant step for us joining forces together with leading Canadian companies to delight our customers with complementary wellness tools that will benefit them to reach a deeper sleep," says Jeremiah Curvers, co-founder & CEO of Polysleep.

"Our partnership with Polysleep provides people with the complete toolkit for a great night's rest. Relax Melodies' mission is to help people everywhere live better, and we want that to be felt at a local level as well as globally," explained Simon Alex Bérubé, CEO & co-founder of Relax Melodies.

To benefit from this offer, purchase any mattress on www.polysleep.ca . To learn more about Relax Melodies, visit www.relaxmelodies.com or access their Media Kit .

About Polysleep: Founded in 2016 and proudly Canadian, Polysleep is a leading Canadian mattress company driven by the desire to offer the best possible sleeping solutions for a balanced life. Available online and 100% locally made, Polysleep offers high-quality products considering peoples' expectations and sleeping demands as a priority while contributing to the local economy's influence and reducing environmental impact.

Unlike other sleeping brands on the market focused only on the surface, affecting sleep quality, Polysleep is the only Canadian brand that genuinely cares about diverse needs. Polysleep provides the best sleep performance to their customers through smart and innovative solutions such as their unique support frame, antimicrobial foam, or recovery technology, allowing them to have a more efficient restorative sleep. As a business with the purpose to change the world for the better through sleep, for every 10 mattresses sold, Polysleep donates 1 mattress to a person in need collaborating with hundreds of charities across Canada and supporting local initiatives on behalf of the community and the environment. Visit Polysleep at www.polysleep.ca and their Media Kit for more.

About Relax Melodies: Relax Melodies has been named the most positively reviewed app of all time on the App Store by Business Insider. Our rich audio collection, guided stories, and science-based relaxation practices help people from around the world stress less and sleep better. Relax Melodies counts over 55 million downloads with 91% sleep improvement rates, and is available on iOS, Android, and web.

