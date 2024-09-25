LOCAL HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPS AXON.AI TO EMPOWER UNIVERSITY STUDENTS WITH NEURODIVERSE CONDITIONS, LAUNCHING THIS MONTH

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for a game-changer in academic support! AXON.AI, an innovative app developed by Calgary's own Adrienne Power, is about revolutionizing how university students with neurodiverse conditions navigate their studies. It is designed to empower students with dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, and more. AXON.AI was created to help neurodiverse students overcome academic challenges, which in return will help boost confidence and independence.

"Our mission is to empower neurodiverse students by providing them with the tools they need to thrive academically and beyond," says Adrienne Power, CEO of DYSL.io and developer of AXON.AI. "AXON.AI goes beyond being a productivity app; it's a bridge to success. By understanding the unique challenges neurodiverse individuals face, we've crafted an all-in-one app that streamlines their work, reducing the need for multiple tools and enhancing their ability to communicate effectively with professors, employers, and others."

University life can be daunting for anyone, but the obstacles can be particularly overwhelming for students with neurodiverse conditions. AXON.AI was developed with these unique needs in mind, offering tools that simplify note compilation, template creation, and other essential tasks. By providing everything they need in one place, AXON.AI makes it easier for students to organize their thoughts, manage their time, and stay on top of their coursework.

About DYSL.IO:

In the heart of innovation and empathy, DYSL.IO was born in November 2023, created by Adrienne Power, a visionary with a rich nursing background spanning acute care to public health. Adrienne's personal journey as a neurodiverse individual and certified life coach revealed a crucial gap in technology for people like herself—those who navigate the world through the lens of neurodiversity at DYSL.IO. Driven by a relentless mission, they strive to empower and uplift individuals with neurodiversity, transforming it from a barrier into a unique strength. They envision a future where learning challenges are seen as opportunities for growth and innovation and where neurodiversity is not just accepted but celebrated. DYLS.IO's commitment is to lead the charge toward a society enriched by the diverse talents of neurodiverse individuals, recognized for their creativity, innovation, and unique problem-solving skills.

