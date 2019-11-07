Local Fort McMurray Spa Wins Prestigious National Award

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Achieve Wellness Spa in Fort McMurray is pleased to announce that they have been awarded one of the Top 25 Spas in Canada, as part of the 2019 Canadian Spa & Wellness Awards.

The 2019 Canadian Spa & Wellness Awards celebrate those who go above and beyond in consistently delivering a high standard of luxury, service and quality while running a successful business. A panel of expert judges evaluated and determined the winners who represent the highest standards of Canada's spa industry.

"It's a great honour to receive this award and have our business recognized on a national scale," said Alethea Austin, Co-founder of Achieve Wellness Spa. "Our commitment to wellness and providing our clients with a superior spa experience is unwavering and this recognition is a testament to it."

Founders Alethea and Tom Austin started Achieve Wellness Spa in 2014 out of a desire to fix a broken health and wellness industry and create a model that would put client needs and overall wellness over profit. The spa combines multiple disciplines, including traditional spa treatments to mainstream medical services to help guests achieve better health and improved quality of life.

"We believe in providing essentials for a healthy body, inside and out," said Tom Austin, Co-founder of Achieve Wellness Spa. "Our personalized services are a part of a larger lifestyle change that allows people to take charge of their health. It's exciting to see that this message is catching on."

Earlier this summer, Alethea and Tom announced that they partnered with District Ventures to receive business and marketing support as they grow and franchise locations. Their two current locations employ over 50 Fort McMurrians and that number is expected to jump when they begin opening new locations across the province in 2020.

Those interesting in learning more about how they can open an Achieve Wellness franchise can visit https://achievewellnessspa.com/franchise/

About Achieve Wellness Spa

Achieve Wellness Spa provides a wide variety of services and products to help guests relax, feel healthier and be more in tune with their surroundings. The spa offers traditional treatments such as pedicures, manicures, massages, facials, body wraps with a multifaceted approach to medical spa services like body contouring, laser photo facials and more. Our team believes in a holistic approach and tackles every angle of health.

