Local Businessman Honored with Specialty Project of the Year Award from SYNLawn®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- John Larsen, Distributor at SYNLawn Toronto , was recently recognized for his work on "The Green Mini Golf" at the Erin Mills Mall in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, by SYNLawn® , the largest manufacturer of artificial grass in North America. John and his team received the Specialty Project of the Year Award in recognition for his team's achievements on the innovative golf installation for Erin Mills Mall.

"My team is honored to be recognized for our work creating this innovative and professional-quality, 9-hole mini-putt golf course for Erin Mill Mall," said John Larsen. The goal of this project was to attract new customers and draw the community to mall by resurrecting its former mini-golf course that was popular 20 years ago. My team rose to the challenge and we helped create a modern course that incorporated practical and realistic details to appeal to golf lovers of all ages and skill levels."

The 5,000 square foot course was designed to offer a variety of golf experiences to users. The course is located in a unique circular indoor space, and was also required to be modular so that it could be temporarily removed around the holiday season. The project was a challenge for John and team due to these constraints and because of the rolling hills and smooth surfaces of the course. The team had to use landscaping materials in unconventional ways to achieve a beautiful and functional space for visitors.

The team used a variety of SYNLawn turf styles for the project, including Precision Putt , SYNTipede 343 , SYNRye 200 Tan , and SYNPlay 48 Blue that incorporated the undulation and mounds that Erin Mills Mall desired. The materials used ensured that the course will give users an authentic and realistic golfing experience. SYNLawn artificial turf also utilizes an exclusive plant-based EnviroLoc backing system that uses soybeans to replace petroleum based polyol, meaning that the turf is made from renewable materials that ensure the installation is environmentally friendly. The installation even included professional golfer David Peltz's, "9 Elements of Practice" in the design in order to challenge the golfer, as well as traverse putts, down-putting, green reading and a tunnel.

John and the SYNLawn Toronto team serve the region with artificial turf installations for residential and commercial projects, including playgrounds, athletic flooring and more. Photos of "The Green Mini Golf" at Erin Mills Mall are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn Toronto, visit torontoartificialgrass.ca .

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

