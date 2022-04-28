Local Businesses Join Forces to Challenge Others to Raise Awareness About Mental Health

These local companies are committed to helping the Canadian Mental Health Association's Energize Don't Hide Calgary campaign and are encouraging other businesses to participate through incentives and prizes. The first two businesses that contact Peter Pilarski ( [email protected] ) to join Energize Don't Hide as a result of this challenge will receive a free Digital Competitive Analysis Report from CIPR Communications. Certified Flourishing Coaching will also provide complimentary Life Coach Training and Certification to the first individual or solopreneur who contacts Abe Brown ( [email protected] ) to sign up a team.

Additionally, Rumble Boxing Studio has agreed to provide $100 Personal Training Gift Certificates for a First Free Session, a Free Heavy Bag Class and Complimentary Group Bookings to all companies that participate in Energize Don't Hide.

"We know that physical activity and a sense of belonging to a community can help to improve mental health," said CIPR Communications Vice President Peter Pilarski. "We wanted to take advantage of Energize Don't Hide Calgary to bring local businesses together to raise awareness, lift our collective spirits, raise some money for CHMA Calgary and have some fun while we are at it."

In addition to challenging other businesses and individuals to participate in Energize Don't Hide, CIPR Communications invites registered teams to join their team every Friday for a weekly group training or outdoor fitness session, starting with a private group heavy bag session at Rumble Boxing Studio 17 AVE on Friday, May 6th at 1:30 PM. Interested participants can email [email protected] to take part.

"We are thrilled to host the CIPR Communications Team and anyone who joins them at Rumble Boxing Studio on May 6th," said Kealan Bailey, founding trainer at Rumble Boxing Studio. "While getting any kind of exercise is great for mental health, participating in group fitness adds a sense of community that enhances the experience and punching a heavy bag has many therapeutic benefits."

Energize Don't Hide runs from May 2 to June 30. During this time participants are challenged to complete 3,300 minutes of activity and teams are challenged to complete 33,000 minutes of activity while raising money for CHMA Calgary's mental health programs. For more information, visit the Energize Don't Hide website.

About CIPR Communications

CIPR Communications is a full-service, strategy-first marketing and communications agency. Our services deliver on what clients value most - generating quality leads and increasing sales, managing perceptions and reputation, and measuring and understanding marketing and communications ROI.

CIPR is a proud WSI certified agency partner, making us a part of the world's largest global digital marketing network and giving our agency access to resources, tools and training from some of the most successful digital marketers on the planet. When you work with CIPR on your digital marketing, you combine the experience and tools provided by our global network with the personal touch and knowledge of our local experts.

About Certified Flourishing Coaching

The Certified Flourishing Coach Model™ is evidence-based and practitioner focused, meaning that it is based on science and psychology. "Evidence-based" describes an approach to medicine, education, and other disciplines that emphasizes the practical application of the findings of the best available current research. Essentially, it means that a concept or practice is supported by a large amount of scientific research.

So, when we describe the Flourishing Coaching Model™ as evidence-based, we mean that we are taking the best available current research around people, change, and specifically how people flourish, and practically applying it with a coaching lens.

About Rumble Boxing Studio

Rumble offers a one-of-a-kind badass fitness experience, with a fight club meets nightclub vibe. We bring together a high-intensity boxing workout with the powerful platform of group fitness. We are more than just fitness; we are a community. All experience levels are welcome.

