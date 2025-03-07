Local 97 Ironworkers Call for End to Temporary Foreign Worker Program to Support Canadian Workers Amid Tariffs and Trade Uncertainty

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to the economic challenges posed by new U.S. tariffs and ongoing trade uncertainty with the Trump administration, Local 97 of the Ironworkers is calling for an immediate end to Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program to prioritize Canadian jobs and strengthen the domestic workforce.

Doug Parton, Business Manager and FS/T of Local 97 Ironworkers, representing over 2300 workers, issued a strong statement today emphasizing the need to protect and support Canadian workers in the face of these economic pressures.

Local 97 Ironworkers Call for End to Temporary Foreign Worker Program to Support Canadian Workers Amid Uncertainty Post this

"With the looming tariffs and trade disputes affecting our economy, it is more important than ever that we focus on putting Canadian workers first," said Parton. "The Temporary Foreign Worker Program was meant to fill gaps in the labour market, but in times like these, we must ensure that every available job is offered to qualified Canadians before turning to outside labour.'

Local 97 has long advocated for fair wages, strong labour protections, and job security for skilled tradespeople across British Columbia. However, the current structure of the TFW program undermines worker safety and fairness, putting both TFWs and Canadian workers at risk. A temporary pause on the program for the construction industry is necessary to conduct a thorough review and strengthen standards to ensure a safe and sustainable workforce.

"Our Federal Government must take immediate action to curb the misuse of the program and invest in training and apprenticeship initiatives that prioritize Canadian workers," Parton continued. "We are ready to work with policymakers to implement reforms that support our skilled trades sector while ensuring fair wages and safety for all workers."

For media inquiries, please contact:

About Local 97 Ironworkers

Local 97 represents skilled ironworkers across British Columbia, advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and sustainable job opportunities for Canadian tradespeople.

SOURCE Ironworkers Local 97

Doug Parton - 604.317.6641, Lindsay Maskell - 416.618.7926