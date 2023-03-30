ST. JOHN'S, NL, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting on April 1, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced in Newfoundland & Labrador. Local calls dialed with seven digits may be interrupted by a network message. The message reminds callers that they must dial 10 digits when making local calls. Calls will continue to go through until May 31, after which time seven-digit local calls will not be completed.

Residents and businesses need to add their area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment including wireline and wireless phones, auto dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. They should also include their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising, and update their employee, client, supplier, and other databases.

Additional information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website at dial10.ca.

