YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting April 1, 2023, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced in the three exchanges of Yellowknife (including Dettah), Behchokǫ̀, and Whatì served by the 867 area code. Residents will be required to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls. Local calls dialed with seven digits will be interrupted by a recorded network announcement before being connected.

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian communications companies, is leading a public awareness campaign to inform residents and businesses of these regions about local 10-digit dialing.

"Local 10-digit dialing impacts all residents and businesses. It is important that everyone adopt this new dialing mode starting on April 1st," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Programming communications systems and devices

Residents and businesses need to add their area code 867 to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment including wireline and wireless phones, auto dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. They should also include their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising, and update their employee, client, supplier, and other databases.

Additional information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website at dial10.ca.

Network message

Starting April 1, local calls dialed with seven digits may be interrupted by a network message. The message reminds callers that they must dial 10 digits when making local calls. Calls will continue to go through until May 31, after which time seven-digit local calls will not be completed.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

