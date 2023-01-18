FREDERICTON, NB, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Beginning on January 20, New Brunswick residents will be required to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls. Local calls dialed with seven digits will be interrupted by a recorded network announcement before being connected.

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian communications companies, is leading a public awareness campaign to inform residents and businesses across New Brunswick about local 10-digit dialing and the new area code.

"Local 10-digit dialing impacts all residents and businesses in New Brunswick. It is important that residents and businesses adopt this new dialing mode starting on January 20," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

Programming communications systems and devices

If they have not already done so, residents and businesses need to add the 506 area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment including wireline and wireless phones, auto dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. They should also include their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising, and update their employee, client, supplier, and other databases.

For more information please visit the Telecommunications Alliance website.

Network message

Starting January 20, local calls dialed with seven digits may be interrupted by a network message. The message reminds callers that they must dial 10 digits when making local calls. Calls will continue to go through until April 15, 2023, after which time seven-digit local calls will not be completed.

New area code

Starting on April 29, 2023, the area code 428 will be added in New Brunswick and will coexist with the current 506 area code. Residents and businesses with telephone numbers with the 506 area code will keep their numbers. Numbers with the new 428 area code will only be assigned when the existing inventory of 506 numbers is depleted.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

For further information: Telecommunications Alliance, Lucie Papineau Pugliese, [email protected], 514 236-3164