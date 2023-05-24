THUNDER BAY, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting May 31, 10-digit dialing will become mandatory for all local calls in northern Ontario, currently served by area code 807. Local calls dialed with seven digits will be interrupted by a network message asking the caller to hang up and redial using 10 digits – the area code and the seven digit number.

For Tbaytel Home Phone and Business Voice customers, Tbaytel is in the process of upgrading its existing landline and voice network necessary to support this change with the completion scheduled for later in 2023. Customers can visit tbaytel.net/10digitdialing for more details.

Residents and businesses need to add their area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment including wireline and wireless phones, auto dialers, computers, alarm systems and lifeline equipment. They should also include their 10-digit phone numbers on stationary, cheques, advertising, and update their employee, client, supplier, and other databases.

Additional information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website at dial10.ca.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

For further information: Lucie Papineau Pugliese, [email protected], 514 236-3164