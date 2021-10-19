Residents and businesses encouraged to begin preparing for 10-digit dialing

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Starting January 20, 2023, local 10-digit dialing will be introduced in New Brunswick. Residents will need to dial 10 digits – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – for all local calls. The introduction of 10-digit dialing is the result of a decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and will pave the way for the addition of a new area code, 428, in April 2023, as the 506 area code reaches capacity.

The ever-growing use of communications services is driving the increase in demand for phone numbers in the region, which means 10-digit local dialing will be required for all local calls. This dialing method allows for the introduction of a new area code that will create a large supply of new phone numbers.

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian communications companies, is leading a public awareness campaign to inform residents and business customers across New Brunswick about local 10-digit dialing and the new area code.

"In order to ensure a successful transition, we recommend that people start reprogramming their equipment for 10-digit local dialing now, as communications companies are already able to support 10-digit dialed calls. By adopting 10-digit dialing early, residents and businesses will be well-prepared by January 2023," said Kelly T. Walsh, Program Manager of the Canadian Numbering Administrator.

How to prepare for 10-digit dialing

Residents will need to add the 506 area code to programmed numbers in all of their communications devices and equipment (including phones, auto dialers, computers and lifeline equipment) and verify that their alarm systems are compatible with local 10-digit dialing. Companies that use numerous communications systems and devices should also take the necessary steps to update their equipment. All adjustments need to be completed before January 20, 2023. Additional information is available on the Telecommunications Alliance website at dial10.ca.

New area code

Starting on April 29, 2023, the area code 428 will be added in New Brunswick and will coexist with the current 506 area code. Customers with telephone numbers with the 506 area code will retain their numbers. Numbers with the new 428 area code will only be assigned to customers when the existing inventory of 506 numbers is depleted. Introducing a new area code does not affect local calling areas in any way. Adding a new area code to a calling region requires changes in local dialing habits. Since the same phone number can now exist in both area codes, 10-digit local dialing – the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number – is necessary in order for local calls to be connected and reach their destinations.

The Telecommunications Alliance

Canada's major communications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of 10-digit dialing and new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information, please visit dial10.ca.

Source: Telecommunications Alliance

Lucie Papineau Pugliese

[email protected]

514 236-3164

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance