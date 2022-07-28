LOBOS 1707 ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH TORONTO CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits supplier that blends heritage and innovation, and that was created to encourage unity, legacy and authenticity through honouring an ancient process inspired by the 16 th century voyages of Diego's ancestors of the same name. "We're honoured to be involved with the Toronto Caribbean Carnival this year, having just launched in the Canadian market a few months ago" says Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707 Founder and Chief Creative Officer . "The culture and way the event brings the community together is something we were eager to get involved in."

The tequila arrived in Ontario this spring, on the heels of Lobos 1707's US launch with impressive sales of over 50,000 cases sold in 2021 and following its official Toronto launch event with Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio and CEO Dia Simms. The brand is centred around its mantra of inclusivity, build a bigger table, which speaks to representation, the strength of community, and that every individual has something to contribute and bring to the table.

"We're so excited to have Lobos 1707 onboard this year and to officially join their pack," says Laverne Garcia, CEO of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. "The brand's ethos and mantra aligns perfectly with the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and it's an exciting integration this year offering both a unique space and custom cocktails for festival goers."

For more information on the Toronto Caribbean carnivals 2022 calendar of events please visit: https://torontocarnival.ca/ .

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles.

Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and two gold medals at the 2021 SIP Awards.

Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information, visit lobos1707.com, and follow on social media @lobos1707.

ABOUT TORONTO CARIBBEAN CARNIVAL

As one of the largest festivals in Canada, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is an astonishing display of Caribbean visual, culinary, and performing arts that draws thousands of people from across Canada and the World to Toronto each summer to celebrate freedom, diversity, and inclusion. This year, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival celebrates the 55th anniversary of the Grand Parade, which was first gifted to Canada by the Caribbean Community during Canada's centennial celebrations. www.torontocarnival.ca

