From October 16 to November 2, customers can donate at cash to PC Children's Charity with Loblaw Companies Limited matching donations up to $2 million.

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) announced the launch of its 'Get to Give Days' campaign, running from October 16 to November 2, 2025. During this period, Loblaw will match customer donations made at checkout, up to $2 million, directly benefiting President's Choice Children's Charity – which operates the nation's largest charitable direct-to-school food program.

Food insecurity remains a critical challenge in Canada, particularly for children, impacting their ability to learn and thrive. Recent data from the University of Toronto's PROOF research program reveals a concerning increase: in 2024, a staggering 2.5 million children under 18 in the ten provinces (32.9%) lived in a food-insecure household, up from 2.1 million in 2023. Approximately 1.9 million of these children (75%) experienced moderate to severe food insecurity.

President's Choice Children's Charity, supported by Loblaw, is dedicated to helping support children's access to nutritious food. The 'Get to Give Days' campaign will directly support the Charity's national signature program, Power Full Kids™, which reaches children and youth in approximately 2,200 schools across Canada. This program has a dual purpose: to remove hunger as a barrier to learning for thousands of children, and to teach them how to grow and cook food, promote healthy habits, develop life skills, and build self-confidence.

How to support President's Choice Children's Charity and its goal of feeding 1 million hungry children:

Donate at Checkout (October 16 – November 2, 2025): Customers can make a donation of any amount at the checkout of participating Loblaw banner stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Loblaws, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo, Wholesale Club, Club Entrepot, and Valumart. Loblaw will match these donations up to $2 million.

Customers can make a donation of any amount at the checkout of participating Loblaw banner stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Loblaws, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, Provigo, Wholesale Club, Club Entrepot, and Valumart. Online at pcchildrenscharity.ca: Click the 'Donate' button to contribute directly.

100% of all customer donations made at checkout and online go directly to President's Choice Children's Charity to feed students across Canada.

Quotes:

"Supporting President's Choice Children's Charity is a foundational part of who we are as an organization," said Mark Wilson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Loblaw and Chair of President's Choice Children's Charity. "With the generous support of our customers and Loblaw's matching commitment, these funds will make a significant impact in the fight against child food insecurity, helping the Charity reach even more children through the Power Full Kids™ program."

"The rise in child food insecurity is deeply troubling, and it underscores the vital importance of programs like Power Full Kids™," said Shantelle Rhynold, Sr. Manager Marketing and Fundraising, President's Choice Children's Charity. "In 2024, our program provided more than 997,000 Canadian children at nearly 2,200 schools nationwide with meals and snacks. We are immensely grateful for Loblaw's continued partnership and the generosity of its customers during 'Get to Give Days,' which enables us to expand our reach and empower more children with the nourishment they need to succeed."

"The Power Full Kids™ program is invaluable to our school community," explains Jay Poitras, Principal, Clarksdale Public School in Burlington, Ontario. "It not only ensures our students have access to nutritious food, removing a significant barrier to learning, but also fosters deeper connections between staff and students. When children are well-fed, they are better able to focus, engage, and truly thrive in their educational journey, building confidence and essential life skills for their future."

About President's Choice Children's Charity (Charitable Registration: 86842 1546 RR0001)

For 35 years, President's Choice Children's Charity has been dedicated to helping children across Canada, and in that time, has nurtured the wellbeing of almost 8.5 million children. Since 2018, the charity has been committed to the fight against childhood hunger to ensure all Canadian children can live the life they choose. President's Choice Children's Charity operates the nation's largest charitable direct-to-school food program and its Power Full KidsTM programming combines regular meals and snacks with food skills education. The charity's ambition is to feed one million children every year, by 2025.

For more information or to give, visit www.pcchildrenscharity.ca or follow on Facebook, Instagram or X.

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information contact: [email protected]