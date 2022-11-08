BRAMPTON, ON , Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loblaw Companies Limited ("Loblaw"), Canada's leading grocery retailer, today announced a major milestone in its efforts to fight climate change by reducing food waste. Since 2019, through its relationship with Flashfood , a digital marketplace that connects consumers to heavily discounted food nearing its best-before date, Loblaw has diverted 40 million pounds of food from landfill and helped Canadians save more than $110 million on groceries. The landmark achievement is due to the integration of Flashfood's program across 720 Loblaw stores and franchises. As Loblaw fights climate change by reducing food waste, consumers save money on groceries.

Over the past two years, more than 1.6 million users in Canada have turned to Flashfood to save money and reduce waste. With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy applicable products right from their mobile device. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers can simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

"As a purpose-led organization, Loblaw is firmly committed to helping Canadians live life well. By partnering with Flashfood, we are reducing our impact on the environment while also helping our customers save money," said Robert Sawyer, Chief Operating Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "This is an incredible milestone, made possible thanks to industry leaders like Flashfood, and we look forward to the ongoing impact of our partnership."

The 40 million pounds of food diverted equates to 76 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) saved from reaching the atmosphere, or the equivalent of 7,428 gas powered passenger vehicles being taken off the road for an entire year.

"Loblaw was our first partner and continues to be our biggest partner," said Flashfood Founder & CEO, Josh Domingues. "The 40 million pounds of food saved milestone underscores the ability of our mobile marketplace to deliver on our mission to reduce food waste and connect families with more affordable groceries. Loblaw is an industry leader in food waste reduction and this milestone is just the beginning of the impact we'll continue to make for Canadian shoppers and families."

Today, Flashfood can be found in Loblaw corporate and franchise supermarkets across Canada including No Frills, Maxi, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Zehrs, Independent, Provigo and Dominion. For all Loblaw and Flashfood partner locations, visit flashfood.com/locations/home . To learn more about Flashfood, visit flashfood.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,400 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 50 million pounds of food, saved shoppers over $120 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin's Markets, VG's, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .



About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw Companies Limited is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, as well as its largest retailer and private sector employer. With approximately two billion transactions each year in its unmatched network of nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options, Loblaw brings food, pharmacy, beauty, apparel and financial services to customers through many of Canada's favourite and most-trusted brands: President's Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, T&T, Joe Fresh, PC Express and PC Financial. The company's loyalty program, PC Optimum, has more than 18 million members and is one of Canada's largest, and most loved reward programs. Loblaw's purpose is to help Canadians live life well. It makes good food affordable, health, beauty and wellness accessible, saving for the future possible, and essential style achievable. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca.

