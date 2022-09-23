Loans Canada Launches Free Credit Score Portal and places No. 131 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Loans Canada is pleased to announce it placed No. 131 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Loans Canada earned its spot with three-year growth of 352%.

"This was certainly not an easy achievement given the economic climate of the last few years " says Loans Canada CEO Scott Satov, "Still, we are proud to see such strong results from the heavy investment we've made in our content and platform. Our affiliate program has experienced tremendous growth and our strategic partnerships remain an important factor behind our success. Our investment in televised advertisements this past year has grown considerable awareness for our brand and we look forward to driving continued growth with our new technology initiatives."

In addition to Loans Canada's recent growth, the comparison platform is excited to announce its relationship with credit reporting agency Equifax Canada. Canadians are now able to access their Equifax credit score for free using Loans Canada's new user portal. Loans Canada's new portal will also allow users to find improved recommendations for the financial products they seek by using the information from Equifax to help generate applicable offers. "This is a big move for us because it signals a significant shift in the way we help Canadians find financing. We believe the addition of credit scores to our platform will result in better product recommendations and an improved experience for our users," says Loans Canada CTO Cris Ravazzano. "We will continue to develop Loans Canada into the premier personal finance comparison hub in Canada."

Canadians can register to receive their free Equifax Credit Score on Loans Canada's free credit score portal.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About Loans Canada

Launched in 2012, Loans Canada is the first and leading country-wide financial service comparison platform. Loans Canada has connected over 1.5 million users to personal loan, car loan, debt relief and credit building solutions. With its growing presence, Loans Canada is able to assist hundreds of thousands of Canadians every year with a variety of financial services. Additionally, Loans Canada is a top destination for financial literacy content and offers a Financial Literacy Scholarship to post-secondary students multiple times per year. For more information visit www.loanscanada.ca.

