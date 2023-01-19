Loans Canada announces two key hires to fuel growth of its new comparison platform in conjunction with the company's expansion strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Loans Canada, Canada's first and leading country-wide financial service comparison platform, is pleased to announce key hires to fuel company growth in 2023 and elaborate on its expansion strategy.

Sharon Drake joins as Head of Business Development. Sharon will lead Loans Canada's Affiliate Program in an effort to help more Canadians receive the financial products that they are unable to access from traditional lenders. Sharon joins the team with a wealth of experience in both the prime and non-prime space as she held key executive roles with goeasy, HSBC and Wells Fargo.

Stefani Balinsky is the new Head of Content Strategy. She now leads Loans Canada in its editorial focus and content development goals. Stefani is the former Editor-in-Chief of Hardbacon and has been featured in multiple financial news segments on major Canadian broadcast outlets.

Loans Canada also added new hires to its software team as part of its plan to expand its technology offering.

Scott Satov, Chief Executive Officer of Loans Canada, noted, "We are very fortunate to have brought on these industry leaders to advance Loans Canada's mission to give Canadians access to better financial products and information."

Sharon Drake says, "I am thrilled to be joining such an impressive organization, one that cares about the financial health of Canadians. Loans Canada, with its expanding product offering has situated itself well for Canadians to gain access to financial products that will help them navigate through the economic slowdown in 2023."

"I am excited about what this means for Canadians. Loans Canada is uniquely positioned to connect the financial dots for people all over the country," said Stefani Balinsky. "A loan doesn't start with an application, it begins with people understanding their financial situation. We are ready to guide the journey."

These hires are the latest in Loans Canada's strategic moves. The company recently launched CompareHub where Canadians can see their credit report and check their credit score for free.

Launched in 2012, Loans Canada is the first and leading country-wide financial service comparison platform. Loans Canada has connected over 1.5 million users to personal loan, car loan, debt relief and credit building solutions. Loans Canada was named by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022 . With its growing presence, Loans Canada is able to assist hundreds of thousands of Canadians every year with a variety of financial services. Additionally, Loans Canada is a top destination for financial literacy content and offers a Financial Literacy Scholarship to post-secondary students multiple times per year. For more information visit www.loanscanada.ca .

