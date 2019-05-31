Lo Village Debuts First Single Of 2019, "Show and Tell," Announcing Release Of Third EP

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- To kick off 2019, Lo Village has released their first single of the year, "Show and Tell." The group spent most of 2019 in the studio and on stages across the New York City and DMV areas, performing at well-known venues including SoHo House Manhattan and Baltimore Soundstage.

While recent show goers have had the unique opportunity of hearing unreleased music during the trio's live performances, "Show and Tell" is debuting publicly for the first time today. An accompanying music video for the single is slated to premiere on the Lo Village YouTube channel next week.

The track provides listeners a rare glimpse into the group's perspective on the low periods we all go through, with tidbits of personal experiences tucked into each artist's verse. "Show and Tell" is unique in that it highlights the fiery R&B soul of Lo Village and conveys a vulnerability from the trio that we rarely see.

"Show and Tell" is a more melodic track that is noticeably different from Lo Village's 2018 work, showcasing the group's growth. With artist development as one of Rebel Music's top priorities for the year, "Show and Tell" gives listeners a taste of what is to come as the group continues to progress and prepares to launch their third EP later this year.

The upcoming EP will be the trio's first full length project since releasing "For the Birds," which featured hit single "Lil Mama," in 2017. Fans can expect to see more unconventional beats and melodies, unique flows, subliminal messaging within the lyrics and more hard-hitting visuals that Lo Village has become known for.

