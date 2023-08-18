LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. (FORMERLY MIND CURE HEALTH INC.) ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON CONTINUANCE AND NAME CHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - LNG Energy Group Corp. (the "Company" or "LNG Energy") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Transaction (as defined below), it has completed its continuance out of the Province of British Columbia and into the Province of Ontario under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance"), and has changed its name from "Mind Cure Health Inc." to "LNG Energy Group Corp." (the "Name Change").

The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company by a special resolution passed at the Company's special meeting of securityholders on June 9, 2023, which also approved the business combination (the "Transaction") with LNG Holdings Inc. (formerly LNG Energy Group Inc.) ("LNG Holdings"), which was completed on August 15, 2023 by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement pursuant to an amended and restated arrangement agreement between the Company and LNG Holdings dated June 8, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). For more information on the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 15, 2023.

About LNG Energy

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

SOURCE LNG Energy Group Corp.

For further information: LNG Energy Group Corp., Michael Galego, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director, Email: [email protected]