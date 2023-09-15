LNG ENERGY GROUP ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF HYBRID FINANCIAL AND GENERATION

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FRA: 6MH) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid Financial") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid Financial has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for LNG Energy Group and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Under the terms of the agreement between Hybrid Financial and the Company (the "Hybrid Financial Agreement"), Hybrid Financial has been engaged by the Company for an initial term of six months starting on Friday, September 15, 2023 and then shall be renewed automatically for successive six-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Hybrid Financial Agreement. Hybrid Financial will be paid a monthly fee of $15,000, plus applicable taxes. Hybrid Financial has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing its services.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market-making services, pursuant to an agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement" and, together with the Hybrid Financial Agreement, the "IR Agreements"), in accordance with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Generation will be responsible for trading securities of the Company on the TSXV and other trading venues to help maintain a reasonable market and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the Generation Agreement, Generation will receive $7,500 per month, payable monthly in advances. The contract is for an initial term of six months starting on Friday, September 15, 2023 and automatically renews for six-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by either party with 30 days' prior written notice.

There are no performance factors impacting compensation in either of the IR Agreements, and neither Hybrid Financial nor Generation will receive shares or options as compensation. At the time of the entering into of the IR Agreements, neither Hybrid Financial nor Generation, nor their principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Each of the IR Agreements remain subject to the approval of the TSXV and this disclosure is made in accordance with the requirements of TSXV Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

About Hybrid Financial

Hybrid Financial is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid Financial provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial's head office is located in Toronto, Ontario.

About Generation

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSXV, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com.

For further information: LNG Energy Group Corp., James Morris, Vice-President, Business Development and Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]