LNG Canada delivers post-secondary funding to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students

$300,000 commitment over three years will support additional programs helping Indigenous youth reach their full potential

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Building on its commitments to Indigenous communities in B.C., LNG Canada is pleased to announce its support for the Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards program provided by Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

LNG Canada will deliver $105,000 to Indspire's Building Better Futures program, to be awarded over three years to Indigenous students from Gitga'at First Nation, Gitxaala Nation, Haisla First Nation, Kitsumkalum First Nation, Kitselas First Nation, Lax Kw'alaams Band, Metlakatla First Nation, and Métis Nation of B.C. who are attending post-secondary institutions (i.e. college, university, technical college, or apprenticeship program) with demonstrated financial need for contribution to education costs. The total award amounts will be matched by the federal government.

Students supported through Building Brighter Futures automatically have access to Indspire's expanded Rivers to Success: Mentoring Indigenous Students program, providing them with access to mentors and other resources to support success during their post-secondary years.

LNG Canada has committed an additional $195,000 over three years to support the annual Indspire Awards and Soaring: Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering, which offers a career conference and campus day for hundreds of Indigenous high school students. The funding will also support Indspire's annual National Gathering for Indigenous Education, Canada's only national professional development conference for educators of Indigenous students.

"LNG Canada has worked hard over the years to establish meaningful, enduring relationships with Indigenous organizations and individuals. That work continues daily with efforts that include skills and job training and employment opportunities, and in direct consultations and actions we take with respect to health and safety, environmental impacts and awareness within our project of Indigenous issues and culture," said LNG Canada CEO Peter Zebedee.

As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has made clear, true reconciliation requires equitable access to jobs, training and education, and ensuring that Indigenous communities acquire sustainable, long-term benefits from economic development projects.

"It's our job as an organization and as individuals to continue to advance economic reconciliation, and reconciliation as a whole. Today's announcement is another step in that journey. We're proud to partner with Indspire and to be involved with this initiative," added Hope Regimbald, LNG Canada Indigenous Relations Advisor.

Under construction in Kitimat, B.C., on the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation, the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility represents the largest energy investment in Canadian history, and will deliver substantial economic benefits to Indigenous communities, businesses, the province and the country. Once complete, the facility will deliver the lowest carbon intensive LNG in the world, helping to address global climate change.

"This partnership is an important example of corporate leadership in supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis students to achieve their full potential, so they can in turn transform their lives, and enrich their communities, and Canada," said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire. "We are grateful for the investment LNG Canada is making in Indigenous communities in which they operate in British Columbia and their commitment to advancing Indigenous education and achievement."

Visit the bilingual Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program guidelines on the Indspire website to learn about funding offered to support post-secondary education: https://indspire.ca/programs/students/bursaries-scholarships/

About Indspire:

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. Anchored by its mission and mandate, Indspire's North Star vision is that, within a generation, every Indigenous student will graduate. In 2019-2020, Indspire provided over $17.8 million through 5,124 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, visit indspire.ca.

About LNG Canada:

The LNG Canada joint venture is building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, which will initially consist of two LNG processing units referred to as "trains". LNG Canada is a joint venture comprised of Royal Dutch Shell plc, through its affiliate Shell Canada Energy (40%); PETRONAS, through its wholly-owned entity, North Montney LNG Limited Partnership (25%); PetroChina Company Limited, through its subsidiary PetroChina Canada Ltd. (15%); Mitsubishi Corporation, through its subsidiary Diamond LNG Canada Partnership (15%); and Korea Gas Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kogas Canada LNG Ltd (5%). It is operated through LNG Canada Development Inc.

