LMC Manna Research opens two new locations, expanding presence in Canada's Capital and NASH/NAFLD research in London, Ontario

New locations strengthen growing network's model of research as a care option

for patients and solidifies position as a leader in NASH/NAFLD research.

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - LMC Manna Research – the largest network of fully-owned and integrated clinical research sites in Canada providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services, today announced the opening of two brand new locations in Ottawa and London Ontario; both among Canada's largest and most diverse cities. For over 20 years, LMC Manna has built a successful model of providing research as a care option to patients by embedding and integrating research within its clinics and associated physician practices - a model recently coined an "Integrated Research Organization (IRO)". These two new clinics help bring research opportunities to even more Canadians and provide Sponsors and CROs access to critical geographic areas in primary care and NASH/NAFLD via LMC Manna's trusted model.

"We are committed to providing Canadians access to new and exciting research as an integrated part of the circle of care," said Karri Venn, President of Research of LMC Manna Research. "We are excited to expand our presence in Canada's Capital Region by partnering with one of its most trusted and respected primary health care practices, Greenbelt Family Health Team. Dr. Matin and his team share our commitment to improving health through research," continued Ms. Venn.

"At Greenbelt FHT, we continually strive towards expanding on our vision of being a primary care center of academic excellence. Our partnership with University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine has been a great success and has led to the training of many Medical students and residents. Further expanding on this vision, we are excited to have partnered with LMC Manna Research to introduce clinical research capabilities to our physicians and patients," said Dr. Roozbeh Matin, MD. "We are thrilled to participate in a variety of studies aimed to improve treatments for many diseases and conditions."

LMC Manna's fully integrated research model provides patients a seamless experience by fully integrating research within a practice setting – a model the company has pioneered and perfected over the last 20 years. The Greenbelt clinic, the first and only primary care research site in all of Eastern Ontario, marks the company's second location in Ottawa.

Further, as a world leader in metabolic and endocrine disorders, the company has opened a new location in London, ON specializing in NASH/NAFLD and liver disease research. Through a partnership with leading hepatologist, Dr. Paul Marotta, LMC Manna is solidifying its position as Canada's leader in this new and evolving therapeutic area. It is estimated that NASH/NAFLD disease affects possibly more than 30% of patients with existing metabolic and liver disorders. Left untreated, the disease could lead to severe liver cirrhosis and ultimately death. With no known treatments currently available, pharmaceutical companies are in a race to develop therapies to treat and cure the disease.

"We have participated in several NASH/NAFLD studies and have seen an overlap with patient populations of both endocrinologists and hepatologists. Dr. Marotta is a key opinion leader and leading researcher in this field, and we are very excited to be partnering with him," said Ms. Venn. "His expertise and experience not only expand our therapeutic reach into hepatology, but also solidify us as Canada's leading NASH/NAFLD integrated clinical research organization," she finished.

With decades of clinical trial experiences in the areas of liver transplantation, viral liver disease, immune based diseases across all phases of research in an academic setting, Dr. Marotta and LMC Manna are bringing the first hepatology community based clinical research program to Southwestern Ontario.

"After years of leading clinical research trials in the academic environment, it is very exciting to bring clinical trials closer to patients in the community. Patients in Southwestern Ontario will be able to gain early access to next generation therapies for common, and/or severe liver diseases. Working with LMC Manna to bring this unique opportunity directly to patients is exciting to me and for my patients," said Dr. Paul Marotta, MD, FRCPC.

Canada's most extensive integrated clinical research site organization, LMC Manna Research provides pharmaceutical sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) with a single source approach to performing clinical trials across a full gamut of treatment areas. Its proven track record of fast start-up, high recruitment and quality regulatory compliance is supported by its ability to provide single source contracting, integrated standard operating procedures, strong quality assurance and quality control mechanisms and new technology across its entire network. LMC Manna Research is also a founding partner of super-network, hyperCORE International.

More information about LMC Manna Research can be found at http://lmcmannaresearch.com. @LMCManna #makinghealthyeasier

About LMC Manna Research

LMC Manna Research is an industry leader, providing Phase I-IV clinical trial services across Canada at 21 active research sites across Canada. It is the largest clinical research site group in the country and one of the largest research site networks in the world. The company is also the world's largest group specialized in diabetes, lipid, metabolic and endocrinology research. Over the past 20 years, the company has completed more than 1,800 studies to help evaluate hundreds of new drugs and treatments in more than 20,000 patients; winning numerous awards for performance, quality, and innovation.

