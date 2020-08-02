LlamaZOO Signs Historic Deal For First-Ever Digital Twinning Software Use By First Nation for Territory Mapping

"A digital twin of land data through TimberOps enables authorized users to virtually experience all aspects of the land, at any vantage point, from their office or home, limiting the need for field visits," said Charles Lavigne, LlamaZOO CEO and Co-Founder. "It will be transformative for First Nations, governments and industry in reaching agreements about land use stewardship, co-management and decision-making for responsible resource development because it enables information continuity between all parties, particularly in a post-COVID world where travel and face-to-face interactions are restricted."

With the most data layers ever seen in a digital twin at LlamaZOO and over 100 years of historical BC logging data, the technology will replace previously used tools such as Google Earth and physical maps, and turn large amounts of complex landscape-level data into an intuitive, 3D digital twin. Mowachaht/Muchalaht will use the materials that are stored in their Cultural Resource Center; such as the recorded Culturally Modified Trees, places of sacred significance, named Places, places to gather food/seafood and other cultural information to complement the new technology.

"This technology will assist our people in showing the world what is within our Traditional Territory," said Chief Maquinna, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation. "It will provide prospective business partners and forestry companies with a real-time view of the results of logging, mining and other resource extraction. TimberOps is going to play a critical role in how we manage our lands and resources."

TimberOps helps all users to:

Design accurate cutblocks and roads in-office and improve planning accuracy.

and improve planning accuracy. Reduce field planning trips and travel costs as well as improve safety. The reduction in site visits also reduces GHG emissions.

as well as improve safety. The reduction in site visits also reduces GHG emissions. Meet multi-objective land management goals involving watersheds, wildlife habitat and visual quality (VQA).

involving watersheds, wildlife habitat and visual quality (VQA). Facilitate stakeholder and community consultations with intuitive topographic visualizations and remote connectivity.

with intuitive topographic visualizations and remote connectivity. Reduce onboarding and training time while improving quality assurance.

About LlamaZOO

LlamaZOO is a Spatial Business Intelligence provider with a SaaS platform that enables First Nation bands and stakeholders in mining, oil and gas, forestry, and other capital intensive industries to make meaningful and impactful decisions by visualizing their complex land data in 3D. LlamaZOO's spatial business intelligence platform empowers organizations to integrate data from across their operations and visualize it in the context of its real-world location, quickly revealing crucial insights and facilitating rapid decision-making. The company is headquartered in Victoria, BC, Canada. Learn more at LlamaZOO.com or join the community on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram .

About Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation

Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN) is a proud and independent First Nation. Everything we do is informed by our history, laws, traditions and our values (hisukʔiscawaak - Everything is one, ʔiisaak - Respect with caring, ʔuuʔaaluk - To take care of). MMFN laws and customs and the precious heritage of our hahahuuli (territories) have been protected through thousands of years by our hawiih (Chiefs), from long before the mamalni (white people) came to our shores. We continue to sustain our traditions through honouring our hawiih today, and will forever live here in the inheritance of our hahahuuli. Our continued right to self-government is reflected in our traditional practices and governance through our hawiih who also fulfill the role of an Indian Act band council.

