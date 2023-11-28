Liz Rodbell Rejoins Hudson's Bay as President and CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Hudson's Bay today announced the appointment of retail veteran Liz Rodbell as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2023. Rodbell previously served as President of Hudson's Bay from 2013 - 2017, being appointed to the top position for her strategic oversight and impact on the overall business while in her preceding role as Chief Merchant. She brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role, with strongly established vendor relationships and a deep understanding of the Hudson's Bay business and customer.

Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman of HBC, said "I am delighted to welcome Liz back to the HBC family, and I am certain she will drive the continued transformation of Hudson's Bay to deliver the most exciting shopping experience for Canadian customers." He added, "When she was last with the company, Liz drove 22% sales growth for Hudson's Bay."

"I am absolutely thrilled to rejoin Hudson's Bay. My focus, first and foremost, is on the customer - ensuring we have the most relevant assortment, strong brand partners, and an overall experience that is inspiring and relevant to our shoppers," said Rodbell.

Sophia Hwang-Judiesch is stepping down from her role as President of Hudson's Bay to pursue another opportunity. "Sophia has been a driving force and steady hand at Hudson's Bay, and we are grateful for her many contributions in leading us through a very challenging time in our industry. We wish her continued success," said Governor Baker.

"My gratitude for the team at Hudson's Bay is immeasurable, and I could not be prouder of the people that work tirelessly to serve our customers, in our stores, DCs and offices across the country. I wish Liz and the entire Hudson's Bay organization much success," shared Hwang-Judiesch.

Additionally, Michael Culhane has been appointed COO and CFO of Hudson's Bay. Culhane has served as the Chief Financial Officer of HBC LP since 2020, has been an integral part of the team and will help drive the growth plans for Hudson's Bay, reporting to Rodbell.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY

