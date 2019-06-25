Living Water Resorts "Humbled" to Receive Tourism HR Canada's 2019 Distinguished HR Service Award

COLLINGWOOD, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourism HR Canada has honoured Living Water Resorts with the 2019 Distinguished HR Service Award. The award is presented annually to individuals or groups that demonstrate leadership in advancing human resource management practices contributing to economic and social benefits for workers and the Canadian tourism sector.

"On behalf of our servant leadership team and staff we are humbled to receive Tourism Canada HR's Distinguished HR Service Award", said Larry Law, CEO and Founder of Living Water Resorts. "I am once again reminded of the good grace to work with distinguished people who serve our guests and our team members."

Living Water Resorts is an organization committed to Business as a Mission, a platform for promoting compassion, inspiring each other to live out meaningful lives, and striving for excellence in serving guests and the community.

The resort's leaders are dedicated to being "servant leaders" to ensure staff members find fulfilment and inspiration at work. It believes the care and support its staff receives enriches their attitudes and creates a positive influence on the company and its community.

As Larry Law explains: "Our wish is that staff members see themselves 'not only cutting stones, or simply earning wages, but helping to build a cathedral'."



In February, Living Waters Resorts was given an opportunity to validate its commitment to Business as a Mission. An OPP investigation had revealed that Mexican cleaners Living Water Resorts hired via a temporary employment agency were victims of human trafficking, living in substandard housing, 30 or more to a house.

The resort's response was, "We will take them all" and provided 30 days free accommodations for every worker.

Living Water Resorts' immediate commitment inspired widespread support from the resort staff and the local community. With the leadership of Living Water Resorts' Larry Law, Warren Smith, Executive Vice President, and Donald Buckle, VP of Resort Operations and General Manager, the resort launched what would become a coordinated community effort to rescue and assist the victims.

Larry Law shares his thoughts: "As a Christian businessman, I felt for them. For many years, we have been saying our work is business as a mission, work with a purpose. When the opportunity prevailed, our established company culture prepared us to offer help."

At the welcome dinner hosted by the resort, one man said, 'I went to sleep as a slave and woke up as a free man'."

