LiveDifferent and Marcia Bergen Group: A Partnership for Lasting Change

LiveDifferent announces its partnership with the esteemed Marcia Bergen Group, a Winnipeg-based real estate firm, with contributions going towards LiveDifferent's Freedom Village project

WINNIPEG, MB, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Freedom Village provides a safe haven for vulnerable girls who have experienced unimaginable abuse through Haiti's Restavek system. It is a sanctuary where these girls can find freedom and refuge, receive education, and most importantly, get the care they need to heal from their traumas.

Marcia Bergen Group REALTOR® Paige Derksen says, "LiveDifferent was first introduced to me a decade ago through my family's involvement. Now, The Marcia Bergen Group supports Freedom Village by donating part of our commissions towards a girl's safety in Haiti. As a realtor, I understand the significance of safe housing and find it important to give back in this way and serving as an active board member fuels my dedication to the LiveDifferent mission."

Both Paige Derksen and Marcia Bergen attended LiveDifferent's With Love Gala in Winnipeg last fall and have since made the commitment to support operations at the Freedom Village.

"Attending the With Love Gala was transformative—awakening a purpose within me. The resilient stories of the Restevak girls in Haiti ignited my drive to effect change. Giving back, my team and I have decided to forgo traditional client gifts, directing a portion of our commissions to empower these courageous young girls. Our unwavering commitment uplifts those who've faced adversity, paving the way for a brighter future and choosing to live differently every day," says Marcia Bergen, REALTOR® and Team Lead at Marcia Bergen Group.

LiveDifferent and the Marcia Bergen Group are two organizations dedicated to creating long-lasting change by providing support and healing to girls in Haiti.

"Through this new partnership, we are confident that our shared values and commitment to supporting the girls at the Freedom Village will create lasting change. The Marcia Bergen Group's dedication to their clients, local community, and Haiti is truly inspiring," says Charles Roberts CEO of LiveDifferent.

In addition to the girls' secure residence, there is a guest house with eight suites available for short-term rental to visitors. The Freedom Village construction is 99 per cent complete and will be ready to open its doors soon. Learn more about the Freedom Village on LiveDifferent's website: livedifferent.com/freedom-village

