LIVE WELL Accelerates Franchise Development Across Canada

Fast-growing exercise clinic franchise signs agreements to open seven new clinics in Ontario and Alberta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic, a medical fitness clinic specializing in safe, supervised exercise and healthy lifestyle coaching for people with chronic health conditions, announced today that it has accelerated its franchise development efforts in Canada. Year to date, the brand has signed five agreements that will bring seven new clinics to key markets throughout the country, including five in Ontario and two in Alberta. In addition to these recent signings, LIVE WELL opened a new clinic in Regina, Saskatchewan last month, following closely on the heels of another opening in North Vancouver, British Columbia earlier this year.

"2019 thus far has been a year of significant growth for LIVE WELL, where we have opened two new clinics, bringing our current clinic roster to 18," said John DeHart, co-founder of LIVE WELL. "We're currently experiencing a major surge in franchise development throughout Canada as we continue to lead the charge of using exercise as medicine for disease prevention. We're thrilled to welcome our new franchisees to the LIVE WELL family and are grateful to have their passion and expertise as we continue growing across the country."

LIVE WELL's new franchise agreements include:

First-time franchisees Feras Hubi and Nada El-Khabhaz will be spearheading LIVE WELL's growth in Mississauga and Milton, Ontario , where they have signed a three-territory development deal. The duo relocated to Toronto from Qatar two years ago, and after nearly 17 years working in corporate accounting, financial analysis and management environments, are fulfilling their dreams of becoming business owners. Their first clinic is slated to open in spring 2020.

and Nada El-Khabhaz will be spearheading LIVE WELL's growth in and , where they have signed a three-territory development deal. The duo relocated to from two years ago, and after nearly 17 years working in corporate accounting, financial analysis and management environments, are fulfilling their dreams of becoming business owners. Their first clinic is slated to open in spring 2020. Following a 20-year career in the insurance industry, new franchisee Bill Fowler will bring LIVE WELL's first clinic to Newmaket, Ontario next year.

will bring LIVE WELL's first clinic to Newmaket, next year. New franchisee Michelle Dunbar signed an agreement to develop a LIVE WELL clinic in Bowmanville, Ontario . The clinic is slated to open in early 2020.

signed an agreement to develop a LIVE WELL clinic in . The clinic is slated to open in early 2020. Recently retired from a 27-year career in the oil and gas industry, Timothy Akinnagbe and his wife, Keji will be bringing a LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic to Northwest Calgary, Alberta in 2020. Timothy will run the business day-to-day while Keji continues her role in ESL education.

and his wife, Keji will be bringing a LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic to in 2020. Timothy will run the business day-to-day while Keji continues her role in ESL education. Continuing LIVE WELL's expansion in Calgary is new franchisee Shaunna Martin , who will be opening a clinic in Southeast Calgary next year. Martin is a healthcare industry veteran with 25 years of experience working with the aging population in extended care, as well as a birth doula and coach.

Founded by Sara Hodson in 2011, LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic is the pioneer in the supervised exercise and healthy-habit coaching space, and since then has helped more than 3,000 people transform their health in various ways, ranging from members reducing antidepressants to getting off blood pressure medications, and even reducing insulin. As a result of its rapid growth and success, LIVE WELL was named one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in British Columbia in 2017 and 2018.

LIVE WELL worked with franchise consultants at FranNet to help match with franchise partners and execute several of these new deal signings in Canada. In addition to its ongoing growth in Ontario and Alberta, LIVE WELL currently is seeking single- and multi-unit franchisees to open locations nationwide, including markets in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and more. For more information about the LIVE WELL franchise opportunity, please contact Robbin Mallory, Franchise Development Manager at 604-227-0634, or visit https://www.livewellfranchise.com/ .

About LIVE WELL

Dubbed as the "anti-gym," LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic provides customized medical fitness programs, inspirational coaching, clinical oversight and a welcoming environment to baby boomers with chronic diseases or who are simply seeking a healthier lifestyle. Launched in White Rock, BC in 2011, LIVE WELL now has 18 exercise clinics throughout Canada and has helped thousands of people transform their health in various ways, ranging from improved blood pressure to weight management and increased mobility. As a result of its rapid growth and success, LIVE WELL was named one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in British Columbia in 2017 and 2018. For more information on LIVE WELL, visit https://www.livewellclinic.ca/ .

