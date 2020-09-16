Live U.S. Open Championship play by play to air exclusively on SiriusXM

40 Hours Live from Winged Foot Golf Club, September 17-20

Listeners nationwide can follow live tournament play and get in-depth golf talk throughout the week on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their home

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will be the exclusive national radio broadcaster for the 120th U.S. Open Championship, offering listeners 40 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage across all four rounds of play – September 17-20 – from Winged Foot GC in Mamaroneck, New York.

The U.S. Open Championship, conducted by the USGA, is the ultimate test of golf for the best players in the world. This year, the USGA welcomes an all-exempt field of 144 players filled through 28 exemption categories, including professional and amateur golfers. All will compete for its most prestigious championship, which will be taking place for the sixth time on Winged Foot's West Course.

SiriusXM's production will provide up-to-the-moment coverage with a team of voices broadcasting both from on the grounds at Winged Foot and from remote broadcast studios around the country. On Thursday and Friday, with the full field on the course, SiriusXM's coverage will extend from sunup – including the day's first tee time at 6:45 am ET – through the end of play at sundown. On the weekend, SiriusXM's coverage will begin at 10:00 am ET on Saturday and Sunday and run through the completion of play both days. If a playoff occurs, SiriusXM will provide live coverage of every shot played.

U.S. Open Championship coverage will air nationwide on the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel (SiriusXM.ca/pga), which is available on SiriusXM radios (channel 208 or 92), on the SiriusXM app, and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however subscribers stream at home.

The SiriusXM broadcast team will feature the following voices:

Hosts: Taylor Zarzour, Colt Knost, Drew Stoltz, Brian Katrek

Analysts: Gary McCord, Mark Carnevale, David Marr III, Jason Sobel, Michael Breed, Jim McLean

Reporters: John Maginnes, Carl Paulson, Fred Albers, Michael Breed

Zarzour, Breed, Marr, Paulson and Maginnes will be on location at Winged Foot. The other members of the broadcast team will utilize remote studio set-ups and comprehensive video feeds that enable them to call action happening around the course. Katrek, Carnevale and Sobel will broadcast from Florida, Knost and Stoltz will broadcast from Arizona, McCord will broadcast from Colorado, and Albers will broadcast from Texas. Former Tour pro Mark Lye and Kraig Kann, broadcasting from their home studios in Florida, will host live post-round broadcasts after play ends each championship day.

"As the U.S. Open plays out at Winged Foot, SiriusXM's exclusive radio broadcast will take listeners inside the ropes every day of the tournament," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With our hole-by-hole coverage, plus shows hosted by U.S. Open winners Hale Irwin, Scott Simpson and many others, we're proud to offer our subscribers an exceptional level of coverage."

In addition to SiriusXM's Thursday through Sunday tournament coverage, listeners get a full lineup of golf talk programming on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel leading up to the championship. This includes exclusive shows hosted by major champions Fred Couples, Ben Crenshaw and Justin Leonard, as well as current and former PGA Tour pros including Pat Perez, Brad Faxon, Colt Knost, John Cook, Mark Lye, John Maginnes, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson.

On Saturday, "Moving Day," listeners can begin the day with the insights and expertise of U.S. Open champions Hale Irwin (1974, 1979 and 1990) and Scott Simpson (1987), as well as 1978 U.S. Open runner-up Dave Stockton – who will join David Marr for a special two-hour pre-round show starting at 8:00 am ET.

On Sunday, Marr, Irwin, Stockton and Simpson will host a special virtual fan party, via video conference, from 1:00-2:00 pm ET, where they will gather with a group of golf fans to watch and discuss the final round.

Renowned PGA Professional Bob Ford, who has served as the first tee starter for the U.S. Open., will host a new episode of his SiriusXM show, Playing for Pride, with Taylor Zarzour today at 3:00 pm ET.

For a full schedule of SiriusXM's U.S. Open week programming please visit: SiriusXM.ca/pga.

SiriusXM's U.S. Open broadcast rights come through its agreement with NBCUniversal, the principal domestic media partner of the USGA.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

