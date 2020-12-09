Live Online Webcast of Mistango's Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10:00 AM Eastern time. Given the current situation due to COVID and the health and safety implications of having a formal in-person meeting, the Company urges all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting and not attend the Meeting in person.

The Company is inviting shareholders to join the Meeting online via a webcast to listen to the Meeting and attend a corporate presentation by Stephen Stewart, Chairman of Mistango River Resources. The webcast will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings of the Meeting and ask questions during the informal presentation session being held after the formal business.

Mistango River Resources Annual General Meeting Webcast

When: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:00 AM ET

Click here to register

After registering, you will receive a calendar invite containing information about joining the webinar.

At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be able to vote on the following:

To set the number of directors at four (4); Election of Directors of Stephen Stewart , Alexander Stewart , Gautam Narayanan and Charles Beaudry ; Appointment of McGovern, Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their renumeration; To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.

For further information: To Speak to the Company directly, please contact: Stephen Stewart, Director, Phone: 416.644.1567, Email: [email protected], www.Mistango.com

Related Links

http://www.kasnergroupco.com

