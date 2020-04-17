Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis & Psychedelics Industry Companies Present April 20th

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis & Psychedelics Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET, on Monday, April 20th.

April 20th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Company Name Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. Private Company 9:30 AM Psybio Therapeutics, Inc. Private Company 10:00 AM Eleusis Ltd. Private Company 10:30 AM Back of the Yards Algae Sciences (BYAS) Private Company 11:00 AM ATAI Life Sciences AG Private Company 11:30 AM Fire & Flowers Holding Corp. (OTCQX: FFLWF |TSX: FAF) 12:00 PM 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT) 12:30 PM MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) 1:00 PM The Valens Company (OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX-V: VLNS) 1:30 PM MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX: MEDIF| TSX-V: LABS) 2:00 PM Tabula Rasa Ventures Private Company

"We are looking forward to hosting our first joint cannabis and psychedelics virtual conference with a that lineup includes some of the most interesting names in the emerging psychedelics space together with established cannabis operators that have built well-known brands and secured market share in the medical and adult-use markets," stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

