Live Event Community Plans Day of Visibility on Sept. 22nd

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Live Event Community, an organization formed to support Canadian live event workers who've lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has organized a Day of Visibility on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.

One hour after sundown from coast-to-coast, hundreds of venues and buildings will light their exteriors red to raise awareness for an industry that is still dark – and will be one of the last to recover. Throughout the evening, images and videos will be shared across social media using the hashtags #LightUpLive / EclaironsLesScenes to boost visibility.

So far, the list of participating buildings (accessible at www.lightuplive.ca/map) includes prestigious performance venues, major arenas, and iconic landmarks like the CN Tower, Calgary Tower, Niagara Falls, Rogers Arena, Roy Thomson Hall, the Grand Théâtre de Québec, Confederation Centre of the Arts, SaskTel Centre, Stratford Festival Theatre, Royal Theatre Victoria, and many more.

"This grassroots movement seems to have caught fire," says Live Event Community co-founder and industry veteran Morgan Myler. "Our goal is to ensure government acknowledges that our industry has been uniquely impacted by the effects of COVID-19, and that it will continue to offer financial support for live event workers and companies throughout the supply chain until large gatherings are once again deemed safe and the industry comes back to life."

"This industry is built on passion, and that makes it inherently resilient," adds Live Event Community co-founder Rob Duncan. "We're all doing our best to weather this storm and appreciate the support we've already received from various levels of government and the general public; however, we're in a uniquely challenging spot, and need assistance to ensure the show can go on once we're all on the other side of this pandemic."

For more information and to see a list and interactive map of participating venues, visit www.lightuplive.ca

About Live Event Community:

Live Event Community was founded in March 2020 to support and amplify the voices of freelancers and gig workers in the event production sector who do not belong to a representative organization. The group offers a database of health, financial, industry, and training resources for Canadian event professionals and a forum for those in the community to help and support each another. www.liveeventcommunity.org.

