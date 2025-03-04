Little Monsters, your channel is here: GAGA RADIO arrives exclusively on SiriusXM

Channel to run for a limited time, in celebration of Lady Gaga's seventh studio album "MAYHEM"

GAGA RADIO Channel Trailer HERE

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced that, for the first time ever, Academy Award and 14-time GRAMMY Award winner Lady Gaga is launching an exclusive pop-up channel, GAGA RADIO in celebration of her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, MAYHEM. Blending the eclectic energy that first captivated her fans with a bold, fearless artistic vision, MAYHEM explores themes of chaos and transformation, celebrating music's power to unite, provoke, and heal.

Gaga Radio (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The channel is available to subscribers in their cars on channel 15 from now through March 17, and on the SiriusXM app through April 2.

GAGA RADIO features music handpicked by Lady Gaga herself as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from the making of her new album MAYHEM. Little Monsters across North America can tune in to hear new tracks from the album along with the songs, across genres and decades, that influenced and inspired the pop icon including classics from David Bowie, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Ella Fitzgerald, Prince, Madonna, Elton John, Queen, Tony Bennett, and more.

"Lady Gaga is a true innovator and trailblazer whose versatility and influence has shaped pop music as we know it today and the music industry as a whole," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We are thrilled to give Gaga's dedicated fanbase a closer look into the making of her long-awaited seventh album MAYHEM as well as the music and experiences that have defined her as an artist."

Clips of Lady Gaga on GAGA RADIO:

Transcripts HERE

Lady Gaga Felt "Afraid" to Make 'Mayhem' Album

https://youtu.be/O_Z6NUQGPl4

Lady Gaga Fell in Love as a Child with Musicians Who Were "Dreamers" or "Experimental"

https://youtu.be/TYxrCMtMPxc

Lady Gaga Has "Powerful Dreams" When Making Music

https://youtube.com/shorts/E3oqkh5m6T4

'Mayhem' Helped Lady Gaga Feel "Whole" After Feeling "Fractured"

https://youtube.com/shorts/6hBRIrBadz0

