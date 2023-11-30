Little Chief Announces New Indigenous-Inspired Menu By Chef Brandon Dashnay

TSUUT'INA, AB, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Little Chief restaurant at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino has launched its new menu, taking inspiration from Tsuut'ina First Nation cuisine and values. The new menu is designed by Chef Brandon Dashnay incorporating seasonal and locally-sourced ingredients from Tsuut'ina Nation and Western Canadian suppliers.

Little Chief's new menu features exciting dishes that take inspiration from Indigenous cuisine such as Roasted Bone Marrow, Warm Saskatoon Berry Soup, Bison Hamburger Steak, Pan-Seared Fresh Salmon, Hearty Oxtail Stew, and Elk Meatball Pizza. The menu also offers Tsuut'ina Nation staples; Hamburger Soup and the "Indian Taco," as well as traditional side dishes like fry bread and oven-baked Bannock.

Chef Brandon Dashnay has been with Grey Eagle Resort & Casino since 2014, working in a variety of culinary roles before stepping into the role of Chef de Cuisine at Little Chief in September 2023. Dashnay shares a deep appreciation and respect for using the whole animal; drying, curing, canning, smoking, fermenting and using all parts as much as possible. His passion for the culinary arts stem from his upbringing in a small town in North Bay Ontario. Growing up in a family of hunters, farmers and fishermen, Dashnay fell in love with the amazing Canadian outdoors and grew an appreciation for locally sourced cuisine. Dashnay's values for minimizing food waste are reflected in Little Chief's menu offerings. Daily specials provide the culinary team the opportunity to use up various parts of the animal in new and different ways.

Chef Brandon Dashnay welcomes large party reservations to experience Little Chief's menu as a specialized Chef's table experience. The Chef's table offers unique daily specials served family-style to entertain and delight the senses.

Experience Little Chief's new menu at the Grey Eagle Resort & Casino hotel located on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation. Please call (587) 390-1400 or email [email protected] to reserve a table.

About Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Located on the beautiful Tsuut'ina Nation, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino is Calgary's entertainment destination featuring an authentic Indigenous experience. The resort features a four-star hotel, casino with 84,000 square feet of gaming action, four outstanding restaurants, world-class concerts and state-of-the-art conference space. Located just 30 minutes from Kananaskis Country and only one hour from Banff National Park; yet minutes from downtown. Enjoy a short drive from the resort and explore the vibrant city of Calgary; discover Heritage Park, Studio Bell, and the Calgary Zoo, or treat yourself to upscale shopping at Chinook Centre. Whether you are travelling as a group, holding a conference, or just in need of a holiday, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino offers something for everyone.

SOURCE Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

For further information: Candace Viney, Marketing Manager, 3779 Grey Eagle Drive, Tsuut'ina, Alberta, T3E 3X8, Phone: (403) 479-1485, Email: [email protected]