Little Caesars Announces Partnership with Make-A-Wish Canada on World Kindness Day!

$1 from every Classic Pizza sold will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- On Thursday, November 13, 2025, Little Caesars® Canada is celebrating World Kindness Day by giving away Free Crazy Bread®* with every medium Classic Pizza purchase.

This special offer also marks the launch of Little Caesars Canada's partnership as the National Pizza Partner with Make-A-Wish® Canada. Little Caesars Canada will donate $1 from every Classic pizza sold to Make-A-Wish Canada to help create life-changing wishes for Canadian children with critical illnesses. The offer is available all day on November 13 for walk-in, in-restaurant purchases only--so mark your calendars and join in the kindness!

"At Little Caesars Canada, we believe in the power of community and kindness," said Laura Magnoli, Director of Marketing, Little Caesars Canada. "Partnering with Make-A-Wish Canada allows us to bring hope and happiness to children and families across the country. Launching this initiative on World Kindness Day makes it even more meaningful--it's a celebration of compassion, and we're honoured to help make wishes come true, one pizza at a time. Our dedicated franchisees are at the heart of this campaign, bringing their passion for giving back to every community we serve and joining us in supporting this important cause."

"We're so grateful to Little Caesars Canada for such a meaningful partnership," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish Canada. "This collaboration not only raises vital funds but also spreads awareness and kindness--forms of support that are truly essential to our mission. Every pizza purchased on World Kindness Day helps grant another child's most heartfelt wish, bringing strength, hope, and resilience when it's needed most."

Every day, Canadians can stop by their local Little Caesars and enjoy Hot-N-Ready® favourites like the $7.99 Classic Pepperoni Pizza**--ready whenever they are. Beyond pepperoni, the Hot-N-Ready menu offers fan favourites such as Crazy Bread, Specialty Pizzas, Pepperoni Crazy Puffs®, and Caesar Wings®***, ensuring there's something for everyone to love.

To keep up with what Little Caesars has in store for its pizza fans, visit LittleCaesars.ca, download the Little Caesars app, and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

*The Free Crazy Bread with the purchase of a Medium Classic Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza offer is valid only on November 13, 2025 at participating restaurants across Canada and is not available for online or 3rd Party Delivery orders. Limits per customer may exist, and while supplies last. In-restaurant only.

**Specialty Pizza size, quantity and variety varies by restaurant.

***Speciality Pizzas, Pepperoni Crazy Puffs and Caesar Wings available as Hot-N-Ready Favourites between 4pm and 8pm daily.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces. For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X.

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH CANADA

Make-A-Wish Canada creates life-changing wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Wishes Are Medicine -- a vital part of a child's medical journey that helps restore strength, hope, and resilience. Research shows that prescribed wishes can improve adherence to treatment, reduce emergency room visits, and deliver lasting health benefits.

Make-A-Wish Canada is part of the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in communities across Canada and in 50 countries worldwide. Over the past 40 years, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted more than 40,000 wishes, including 1,835 last year alone.

Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for three consecutive years, the organization was also named one of the Best Workplaces™ Led by Women in 2025 and one of the Top 100 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back in 2024. Learn more at makeawish.ca.

SOURCE Little Caesars Canada

Hannah Szalay, [email protected]