LITHOS' NOW TRADES ON THE OTCQB MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES UNDER SYMBOL "LITSF"

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Energy Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and have now been uplisted from the Pink(R) market to the OTCQB.

Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS stated: "This timely uplisting to the OTCQB is intended to provide improved accessibility and liquidity for a broad range of private and institutional investors in the United States."

The Company's common shares began trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "LITSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com . JWTT acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE Exchange under the symbol "LITS."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading approximately 12,000 U.S. and international securities. OTCM's data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of the three public markets: OTCQX(R) Best Market, OTCQB(R) Venture Market and Pink(R) Open Market.

OTC Link(R) Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. Additional information regarding OTCM is available on its website www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiTHOS Energy Ltd.

The Company's mission is to deliver sustainable lithium production without the use of evaporation ponds. Our wholly owned subsidiary Aqueous is a US Department of Energy FAST TRACK grant Winner and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant winner. AcQUA™ is our patent-pending electro-pressure membrane process and method for recovery and concentration of lithium chloride from aqueous sources. This process spans the pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE concentration of lithium chloride. We have a fully commissioned brine processing facility in Denver, Colorado. The Company is currently focused on processing continental brines from several strategic resource owners located in the United States, Argentina, and Chile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Taylor - CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation.





