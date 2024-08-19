LiTHOS CEO Scott Taylor to Receive Outstanding Denver Technical Presentation Award and Present at EnerCom Denver® 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - LiTHOS Group Ltd. ("LiTHOS" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: LITS) (OTCQB: LITSF) (FSE: YU8) (WKN: A3ES4Q), a leader in innovative lithium extraction technologies, is pleased to announce that Scott Taylor, CEO of LiTHOS, has been selected by the Denver Section of The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) to receive the 2024 Outstanding Denver Technical Presentation Award. This prestigious award recognizes Mr. Taylor's significant contributions to the oil and gas industry and beyond.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) is a not-for-profit professional association with 127,000 members across 145 countries. It is a key technical and professional resource that provides opportunities to exchange information at in-person and online events through training, publications, and member programs. Mr. Taylor's recognition is a testament to his dedication to advancing technology and innovation within the industry.

The award ceremony will take place on August 28th, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tamayo in Larimer Square, Denver, CO. Mr. Taylor is honored to be invited to present at the event, further showcasing his expertise and commitment to the industry. Attendees can register for the ceremony using the following link: SPE Denver Award Ceremony Registration.

In addition to this honor, LiTHOS is excited to announce its participation in EnerCom Denver® 2024, the largest independent energy conference, from August 18-21, 2024. This event attracts over 1,500 attendees, including investors, high net-worth individuals, and industry professionals. EnerCom Denver® provides a prime platform for LiTHOS to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and discuss the future of the industry.

Scott Taylor will be presenting at EnerCom Denver® on August 21st at 8:35 AM MT. His presentation will focus on LiTHOS's innovative approaches to lithium extraction and the company's strategic growth plans. The event represents a significant opportunity for LiTHOS to engage with key stakeholders and explore new growth opportunities. Attendees can register for the conference at the following link: EnerCom Denver | The Energy Investment Conference

About LiTHOS

LiTHOS Group Ltd. is a mining technology company focused on the selective extraction of aqueous minerals. The Company's AcQUA™ technology allows lithium to be extracted from continental brine reservoirs without additional freshwater or any added chemicals or reagents. Lithium is now among the world's most in-demand metals as the world "electrifies" to reduce CO 2 emissions, led by continuing growth in EV sales and the installation of hundreds of gigawatts of intermittent solar power generation capacity requiring partial battery storage solutions.

The Company's mission is to produce sustainable lithium without evaporation ponds. AcQUA™ is LiTHOS's patent-pending technology that spans the complete value chain from the conditioning and pre-treatment of raw brines through the DLE phase into the polishing and purification of battery-grade lithium feedstock. LiTHOS has two processing facilities: a 4,000 sq ft lab in Denver, CO, and a 50,000+ sq ft complex in Bessemer, AL., where LiTHOS has flexible expansion options.

LiTHOS is working with multiple strategic mineral resource owners, including brines from the largest Salars in Chile and Argentina and the Smackover reservoir in the Southeastern United States. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Aqueous Resources LLC, is a US Department of Energy grant awardee and a Colorado Advanced Industries grant awardee. For more information, please get in touch with LiTHOS Investor Relations at 1-877-LITHOS1 / 1-877-548-4671 or via email at [email protected].

